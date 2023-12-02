How To Use Your Apple Watch To Unlock Your MacBook

If you're in Apple's ecosystem, you've probably already noticed how many ways the company's products synergize. Every product slots into that ecosystem to unlock new functionality and even to unlock other devices, in the case of the Apple Watch. While it's easy to think of as an iPhone accessory or overpriced fitness tracker, your Apple Watch has features that work with your MacBook to make the user experience more convenient. That includes Auto Unlock, which keeps your laptop unlocked when you're wearing the watch nearby.

Using a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Apple Watch can communicate with a nearby Mac that's signed into the same Apple ID, turning the smartwatch into a digital key that allows you to bypass the hassle of entering a passcode or using Touch ID on your Mac. The same functionality also works with an iPhone. It's not uncommon to unlock your laptop or phone dozens or even hundreds of times daily, so saving those few seconds each time adds up quickly. Here's how to enable Auto Unlock to unlock your MacBook with your Apple Watch.