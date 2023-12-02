How To Use Your Apple Watch To Unlock Your MacBook
If you're in Apple's ecosystem, you've probably already noticed how many ways the company's products synergize. Every product slots into that ecosystem to unlock new functionality and even to unlock other devices, in the case of the Apple Watch. While it's easy to think of as an iPhone accessory or overpriced fitness tracker, your Apple Watch has features that work with your MacBook to make the user experience more convenient. That includes Auto Unlock, which keeps your laptop unlocked when you're wearing the watch nearby.
Using a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Apple Watch can communicate with a nearby Mac that's signed into the same Apple ID, turning the smartwatch into a digital key that allows you to bypass the hassle of entering a passcode or using Touch ID on your Mac. The same functionality also works with an iPhone. It's not uncommon to unlock your laptop or phone dozens or even hundreds of times daily, so saving those few seconds each time adds up quickly. Here's how to enable Auto Unlock to unlock your MacBook with your Apple Watch.
Apple Watch keeps your MacBook unlocked when you're nearby
Auto Unlock works with any Apple Watch running Watch OS 3 or higher. To set up Auto Unlock between your Apple Watch and MacBook, you'll first need to ensure both devices have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on and are signed in with the same Apple ID. You'll also need to have a passcode set on your Apple Watch. Then, follow these steps on your Mac:
- Open the Apple menu
- Choose System Settings
- Click Touch ID & Password from the sidebar
- Navigate to the Apple Watch section and turn on the Auto Unlock setting
You should now be able to open your MacBook without entering a password or using Touch ID when wearing your Apple Watch. There is one caveat, though. You must still enter your MacBook password whenever you turn it on, restart it, or log out. It's one of many "it just works" style MacBook features that have kept customers loyal to Apple.
You can also use your Apple Watch to keep your iPhone unlocked. Go to the Face ID & Passcode section of Settings, enter your passcode, and turn on the toggle for Unlock with Apple Watch. With Auto Unlock enabled on your Mac and iPhone, you'll rarely need to enter device passcodes again as long as you wear the watch.