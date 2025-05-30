Are Smartwatch Batteries Really Worth Replacing?
Smartwatches generally last for two to five years, but when they die, replacing them isn't always simple or even possible. Many models aren't designed with battery replacement in mind, and some manufacturers don't offer the service at all. For instance, Garmin states that its outdoor watches use non-removable lithium-ion batteries, and in case of problems, their official advice is to clean the ports or update the software, not replace the battery.
Then there's Apple. If your Apple Watch battery health is over 80%, Apple won't replace it, not even for a fee. Below that, they'll do it for $99. However, if you're using an older model like the Series 4, you might hesitate to spend on a fix when newer models like the Watch SE start at just $249. In cases like this, the math doesn't always work out. Many other smartwatches, especially less mainstream or older ones like Huawei's previous models, are essentially done for when the battery dies. Replacement batteries are often hard to find online for such models, unless you want to cover import fees.
A Galaxy Watch 3 battery sells online for $22.99, and a Series 6 Apple Watch battery for $24.99. There are step-by-step guides to do it yourself, but most manufacturers clearly warn that replacing a smartwatch battery is far from simple. For instance, because the gap between the screen and the body is so thin, a sharp blade is needed to separate the two. In such a case, one slip can permanently damage your watch. Unless you've done this kind of repair before (or you're a right-to-repair advocate), it's risky. That said, there are situations where replacing a smartwatch battery makes sense, especially if you own a more expensive model or are still within a warranty period.
When it's actually a good idea to replace a smartwatch battery
If your watch is covered by warranty and the battery has significantly degraded, replacement could be free. For example, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches covered by Samsung Care+ are eligible for free battery replacements as part of the plan's unlimited repair benefits. Meanwhile, for out-of-warranty repairs, some shops offer battery replacements starting at around $79.99, and these include warranties and same-day service in many cases. These independent options are often more affordable than going through the manufacturer, and they make sense if you're still satisfied with your current watch and want to avoid the cost of buying a new one.
Higher-end models are especially worth the cost of repair. Take the titanium variant of the Apple Watch Series 5, for example. This was launched for $799 back in 2019, so spending $99 to keep such a premium device going for a few more years is a smart move. Some Reddit users have even reported paying for battery replacements through Apple and receiving like-new replacement units in return, even without AppleCare.
To sum up, if your smartwatch is high-end, still has value, or is covered under warranty, a battery replacement is likely worth it. Otherwise, you're usually better off putting that money toward a newer or budget-friendly smartwatch model.