Are Smartwatch Batteries Really Worth Replacing?

Smartwatches generally last for two to five years, but when they die, replacing them isn't always simple or even possible. Many models aren't designed with battery replacement in mind, and some manufacturers don't offer the service at all. For instance, Garmin states that its outdoor watches use non-removable lithium-ion batteries, and in case of problems, their official advice is to clean the ports or update the software, not replace the battery.

Then there's Apple. If your Apple Watch battery health is over 80%, Apple won't replace it, not even for a fee. Below that, they'll do it for $99. However, if you're using an older model like the Series 4, you might hesitate to spend on a fix when newer models like the Watch SE start at just $249. In cases like this, the math doesn't always work out. Many other smartwatches, especially less mainstream or older ones like Huawei's previous models, are essentially done for when the battery dies. Replacement batteries are often hard to find online for such models, unless you want to cover import fees.

A Galaxy Watch 3 battery sells online for $22.99, and a Series 6 Apple Watch battery for $24.99. There are step-by-step guides to do it yourself, but most manufacturers clearly warn that replacing a smartwatch battery is far from simple. For instance, because the gap between the screen and the body is so thin, a sharp blade is needed to separate the two. In such a case, one slip can permanently damage your watch. Unless you've done this kind of repair before (or you're a right-to-repair advocate), it's risky. That said, there are situations where replacing a smartwatch battery makes sense, especially if you own a more expensive model or are still within a warranty period.

