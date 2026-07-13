6 Best-Selling Mini Gadgets On Amazon You Should Still Steer Clear Of
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Amazon is perhaps the most popular online storefront in the world. Unfortunately, that also leads to a large influx of people buying products that they would probably be better off without. There are plenty of things you should avoid buying on the website, but it's not always obvious when you should keep away from a specific item — especially if it's popular. There are quite a few products on Amazon that have sold well, only to be stuck with some really poor reviews.
The items included in this list aren't necessarily bad products (for the most part). However, it can be easy to be swept up in the fact that they're best-sellers, only to run into a major issue later down the line. Perhaps the item has poor quality control, or maybe it has some kind of "catch" that comes from buying it on Amazon. It may even be that you bought something without realizing what it actually does. If you're the type of person to buy plenty of Amazon items for friends — or yourself — without putting much thought into their specs or nuance, think twice before purchasing these particular products.
Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank
Belkin is a reputable, trustworthy brand with some great technical feats. The company even unveiled a wireless HDMI display adapter not too long ago. At first glance, its Portable Charger Battery Pack on Amazon might seem like a great buy. Over 10,000 people have bought it in the past month, and its specs are pretty fantastic, boasting fast charging and incredible overall capacity.
When you look a little closer, the story isn't quite as rosy as it seems. Of over 1,600 reviews, four- and five-star ratings account for just 75% of the total, leaving about 400 less-than-satisfied customers. Plenty of the lower ratings come from the product just not lasting as long as it could, which is concerning for something that claims to be portable. Wear should be expected on chargers like these, but an extra degree of durability is needed when an item is meant to handle the outside world.
There are some other concerns about this type of charger, as well. At a list price of about $55, it's notably more expensive than other chargers with higher reviews and similar (or better) capacity. The cables are also built into the device, so if they get frayed or damaged, it practically renders the charger useless. Finally, although this particular charger is "2-in-1," one cable is USB-C, while the other is a Lightning connector. In other words, you can only really make full use of this battery pack if you have both a newer device and an older Apple product.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds have also received over 10,000 sales in the past month. That's especially surprising given the frankly absurd $250 cost — and the mixed reviews. It might not seem so bad that 78% of Amazon ratings are higher than three stars, but this accounts for nearly 5,000 customers. There's more to these poor ratings than durability or quality control issues, as few people can seem to agree on whether the earbuds actually sound as good as they should.
This isn't a recommendation against the earbuds. In fact, our own Powerbeats Pro 2 review praised the earbuds' noise cancellation and athlete-oriented design. But just because this product is popular doesn't mean it's worth it for everyone — and besides, it's not trying to be. This is an item that you should steer clear of if you want top-tier earbuds simply for listening to your favorite music and podcasts. You'll get more use out of it if you're a hardcore athlete, but for those just trying to stay in shape, the price of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is hard to justify.
BERLAT USB-C/USB Hub
As you browse Amazon, you're sure to come across products that don't include the brand name in their title. Such is the case with the BERLAT USB-C/USB hub, an exceptionally cheap ($8) product with over 1,800 reviews — and with only 74% of them over three stars. Longevity is an issue once again, and overall functionality has also been criticized, as it's unable to charge other devices. Despite this, over 8,000 people have bought the hub for themselves.
It's not really an expensive product, and it can still be useful; some might even consider it to be an all-time favorite USB gadget. However, you shouldn't go for this hub if you need something reliable and long-lasting. Plus, if you have problems later down the line, you might run into issues if you try to contact the manufacturer. BERLAT doesn't have a website of its own beyond its Amazon listings. The item details list a one-year warranty, but without the widespread notability of these Amazon-only brands, it's hard to say how trustworthy they can actually be.
Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler
On hot summer days, an air conditioner can become vital to everyday comfort. The Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 attempts to provide this comfort at the low cost of $39, but it doesn't do this very well. Despite having over 10,000 sales in the past month, its average rating sits at 3.2 stars. Over half of its 20,000 reviews are under four stars, so even without particular issues with quality control or longevity, it might still be a purchase you'll regret.
The issue comes from the type of cooler the Pure Chill 2.0 is. Rather than being a miniature air-conditioner, it's more like a fan that uses ice to blow cool air at you. It can't perform as effectively as the environment around it gets hotter, and it requires constant upkeep to make sure it continues working as it should. It's a great deal of trouble for a small moment of comfort.
Seulliya Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter
Like the aforementioned USB hub, Seulliya's Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapters come from an Amazon-only brand. Sales across the past month hit 10,000 once again, but its average rating of only 3.9 stars isn't impressive, and the fact that it was reviewed 10,000 times only makes that total hurt more. 70% of reviews being four or five stars is decent, and the cost of only about $4.50 per cable is very welcome. If you buy them, you'll have to anticipate their quick disposal, especially with the floppy cable design leading to a worryingly loose connection with your headphones of choice.
However, there's another reason to avoid this type of product. Lightning is an Apple standard, yes, but the company only started getting rid of the headphone jacks on its devices in 2016. And Lightning has started to go down the same route, too, with the most recent phones having zero use for cables like this. Sure, these Seulliya adapters can still be used on a number of products spanning across nearly a whole decade. Eventually, you'll have to replace your phone with something that won't be able to use them at all — and you'll have to toss the adapters out alongside the rest of your old Apple Lightning cables.
WELLST·G Handheld Game console for kids
If you aren't tech-savvy, getting an extra-cheap device for your kids to play on might seem like a good deal. The WELLST·G Handheld Game system is an example of such a device, priced at just about $40 and receiving over 7,000 sales in the past month alone. Across nearly 2,600 ratings, 77% are above three stars, which puts it in a better spot than most products on this list. But longevity and durability remain constant concerns, which is especially problematic for a portable electronic device meant for kids.
The games on this device are all very simplistic, mimicking '80s and '90s shovelware rather than today's blockbuster titles. In some cases, they might even be inappropriate for children; they almost certainly aren't going through a rigorous review process by app stores or publishers before being sent out. If you want your kid to truly enjoy themselves or to socialize with other game-loving children, you'd be better off buying one of the best handheld game consoles ever made.
The marketing of this device should also give off some red flags. The broken grammar and misspellings are bad enough, but the console even blatantly misspells "memory" as "memoyr" right on its box. But the product page doesn't even say which games are included in the console. Even if the games turn out to be of exceptional quality, there's just no way to verify if your kid will enjoy this device for more than five minutes.
Methodology
Items on this list were chosen because they sold at least 7,000 units over the past month. It also only accounts for products with over 1,000 ratings, but with fewer than 80% of those ratings being four-star or five-star. This shows which items on Amazon have been popular, but have led to some level of buyer's remorse.
As usual, reviews don't tell the whole story; you might end up having a completely different, wholly positive experience with these products. However, the average buyer might not share that same opinion, especially if they don't look into what they're buying before adding it to their cart.