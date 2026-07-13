6 Best-Selling Mini Gadgets On Amazon You Should Still Steer Clear Of

Belkin is a reputable, trustworthy brand with some great technical feats. The company even unveiled a wireless HDMI display adapter not too long ago. At first glance, its Portable Charger Battery Pack on Amazon might seem like a great buy. Over 10,000 people have bought it in the past month, and its specs are pretty fantastic, boasting fast charging and incredible overall capacity.

When you look a little closer, the story isn't quite as rosy as it seems. Of over 1,600 reviews, four- and five-star ratings account for just 75% of the total, leaving about 400 less-than-satisfied customers. Plenty of the lower ratings come from the product just not lasting as long as it could, which is concerning for something that claims to be portable. Wear should be expected on chargers like these, but an extra degree of durability is needed when an item is meant to handle the outside world.

There are some other concerns about this type of charger, as well. At a list price of about $55, it's notably more expensive than other chargers with higher reviews and similar (or better) capacity. The cables are also built into the device, so if they get frayed or damaged, it practically renders the charger useless. Finally, although this particular charger is "2-in-1," one cable is USB-C, while the other is a Lightning connector. In other words, you can only really make full use of this battery pack if you have both a newer device and an older Apple product.