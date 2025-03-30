No Longer Need Your Old Apple Lightning Cables? Here's What To Do With Them

Lightning cables aren't obsolete just yet. iPhone 14 (released in 2022) will receive hardware and service support for up to seven years or until parts run out, according to Apple's support page, and it still actively sells the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE, both of which use Lightning ports. That means plenty of people will still need these cables for years to come — even those buying a brand-new iPhone today. If you have friends or family with any of these models, pass your cables their way and save them a trip to the store.

If there are no takers in your circle, there are a few ways to broaden your reach. Platforms like the Freecycle Network and Buy Nothing groups on Facebook will connect you with people who genuinely need free electronics. You can also check local charities through Donation Town or see if a nearby Goodwill accepts cables — they prioritize reuse before recycling.

STEM programs, often run by schools and nonprofits, also welcome old chargers and cables for educational projects. If that's not an option, your local electronics or hardware stores may collect donations or know someone who could use them.

It takes a little effort, but it adds up, especially if more people choose to do the same. It helps to encourage others to pass the cables along when they no longer need them. The goal is to keep them in use (and out of landfills) for as long as possible.

