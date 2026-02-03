12 Things You Should Avoid Buying From Amazon (And Why)

If you shop on Amazon a lot, you've probably noticed the "Frequently returned" tag on an item. It's great that Amazon has decided to include such a marking, but anecdotally speaking, it hasn't always been as visible as it could be. It seems a recent update moved it just below the item name, reviews, and pictures, but in the past, we've seen it further down the page, which can make it blend in a bit with the item description. So please, when shopping for an item, double-check for this particular warning. It doesn't appear that Amazon is going to reject your return if you decide to buy it anyway and end up returning it, but at the very least, it risks wasting your time.

The problem is, Amazon's recommendation to check the reviews and product description to figure out why people are returning the item isn't as straightforward as it seems. For example, this GuliKit Hall Effect Joystick Module replacement for the Steam Deck OLED has a high return rate yet a 4.5-star rating. Reading through the reviews, it's not immediately apparent why so many people are returning it. Some reviews suggest people are mistakenly buying this for an LCD Steam Deck, which it doesn't support, and others point to irresolvable stick drift, while others say calibration solves it. It's really impossible to explain the high return rate — and we've seen the same with many other products.

The point is, it's a red flag. We wish Amazon would put the top reasons for returning front and center, and/or remove or recommend fewer products that continue to suffer from this issue. Check reviews from sources other than Amazon for a frequently returned item, or buy something else.