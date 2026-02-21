5 Of The Best Handheld Game Consoles Ever Made, Ranked

The Steam Deck is exceptionally different from every other console on this list. It's practically a handheld PC in the shape of a controller, and as such, there's more you can do with it than any dedicated console from Sony or Nintendo. Between all the ways you can customize your Steam Deck and the absolutely insane library from Valve's online store, it might feel odd to see this anywhere below the number one spot. But for all it has, there's a lot that the Deck doesn't provide.

Out of the box, Steam's handheld console comes with a charging cable and a carrying case. There's no included stylus and no extra controller, and even the dock for it is sold separately. Plus, while there are plenty of Deck-verified games, they were still released on Steam — a PC-focused platform. And without the inclusion of a dedicated keyboard-and-mouse setup, plenty of those "verified" titles simply don't play as well as they should, and they take up more of the Deck's limited storage than they would on a more dedicated platform.

Other handheld PCs like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally may be more powerful (and more expensive) than the Deck, but they aren't too dissimilar beyond that. They all share similar upsides and downsides, and there's no guarantee that a brand-new game will work on these devices even if they can be installed. You can fix some of these problems yourself through extra software and simply buying more accessories, but it's a lot of additional work just to play something you already own. When you're willing to put in that work, though, the experience is nearly unrivaled.