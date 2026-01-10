15 Must-Have Handheld Gaming Accessories That Won't Break The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you like spending hours on your handheld console or prefer playing your favorite titles on your smartphone, there are accessories that will make gaming far more comfortable and could even give you an edge over your opponents. There are a ton of options out there, though, with varying price points, so you might have some difficulty choosing which ones to buy. After all, you don't want to waste your money getting something that turns out to be useless or even detrimental to your gaming experience.

So, these are some accessories that you'll appreciate adding to your phone or handheld that will help make gaming more convenient and comfortable. I've personally owned and used several of the items here for years now, so I can vouch for their usefulness. Other items were previously featured here on SlashGear. Although we're not listing specific items, we'll arrange them roughly from cheapest to most expensive, with the priciest accessories coming in at about $120. That way, you can find an accessory or two that you can afford, no matter what budget you have.