OnePlus Gaming Trigger may confuse your senses

Today we witnessed the first reveal of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch, AND a new accessory. The accessory was called OnePlus Gaming Trigger, and it was made for the whole OnePlus 9 family of devices. It’s a sort of clip and a button, made to allow the user to turn their digital experience into a slightly more… tactile experience.

“For gamers, we’re also introducing a brand new OnePlus Gaming Trigger with capacitive sensing technology,” said OnePlus Head of Corporate Communications Ryan Fenwick. “Simply snap on one or both of the triggers to upgrade your mobile gaming experience.”

They clip on to any one of the several OnePlus 9 models revealed today. It would appear that they’ll require that you’re either using no protective case or one of the OnePlus cases that are relatively thin – they clip right on to the edge of the phone.

“They’re not just beautiful to look at, they also provide a more tactile gaming experience,” said OnePlus Head of Campaigns, Tilen Pigac. “Just clip them on those beautiful corners and you have two extra buttons for that physical trigger experience.”

It’s not yet clear if they’ll work with any game (with buttons in the upper right and left of the screen) or if they’ll require some sort of developer input to function. In any case, it does not seem that they’ll require any sort of power source. These are all about mechanical input – back to basics!

Neither release date nor price was revealed for the OnePlus Gaming Trigger (or Triggers). Stay tuned as we learn more about these oddities for the OnePlus 9 collection. And tap the timeline below to learn more about the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and OnePlus Watch.