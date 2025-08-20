The PS5 Just Got A Major Price Hike (And You Know Exactly Who's To Blame)
Typically, if you want a new device when it's launched but think it's way too expensive, the smartest move is often to wait a couple of months. Most tech gadgets tend to drop in price as years pass and new models hit the shelves.
One device that's doing the opposite is Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5), which just got a price hike years after its launch. The PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now nearing its 5th birthday. However, instead of its price dropping, Sony announced today via a blog post that it is raising the price of all PlayStation 5 models by $50 in the United States, effective August 21.
The PlayStation 5, which initially retailed for $499.99 when it first launched, will now cost $549.99 for the standard edition. Similarly, the Digital Edition jumps from $399.99 to $449.99. Finally, the PlayStation 5 Pro, which Sony launched in September 2024 for a hefty retail price of $700, will now retail for $749.99. As of this writing, no other adjustments have been announced, and the pricing of accessories remains unchanged.
The writing was on the wall for American gamers
One of the biggest reasons why major tech giants have raised their prices (or at least considered doing so) is due to the high tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this year. Since most tech companies import their components or finished products from overseas, these tariffs have significantly increased manufacturing costs. As a result, companies are passing these higher expenses on to consumers. However, Sony did not mention tariffs in their blog post and instead cited the "challenging economic environment."
It's worth mentioning that the PS5 seeing a price increase in the United States was just a matter of time. Sony raised the prices of PS5 consoles in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in April. The company previously raised the prices in most of those markets in August 2022, when it cited "high global inflation rates" and "adverse currency trades." At that time, it assured users that the prices wouldn't increase in the United States. However, when it raised the prices in other markets this year in April 2025, Sony didn't extend that assurance in the United States, meaning the writing was on the wall for American gamers.
Sony is just the latest company to see a price hike due to tariffs. Microsoft recently raised the price of Xbox hardware and accessories. Similarly, Nintendo increased the cost of accessories, though the price of the Switch 2 itself remained unchanged. Given that the price hike is set to go into effect tomorrow, now is your chance to grab a PS5 at the old price before the increase kicks in.