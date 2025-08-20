The PS5 Just Got A Major Price Hike (And You Know Exactly Who's To Blame)

Typically, if you want a new device when it's launched but think it's way too expensive, the smartest move is often to wait a couple of months. Most tech gadgets tend to drop in price as years pass and new models hit the shelves.

One device that's doing the opposite is Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5), which just got a price hike years after its launch. The PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now nearing its 5th birthday. However, instead of its price dropping, Sony announced today via a blog post that it is raising the price of all PlayStation 5 models by $50 in the United States, effective August 21.

The PlayStation 5, which initially retailed for $499.99 when it first launched, will now cost $549.99 for the standard edition. Similarly, the Digital Edition jumps from $399.99 to $449.99. Finally, the PlayStation 5 Pro, which Sony launched in September 2024 for a hefty retail price of $700, will now retail for $749.99. As of this writing, no other adjustments have been announced, and the pricing of accessories remains unchanged.