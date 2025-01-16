Tariffs Could Impact Your Next Big Tech Purchase - Here's How

In just a few days, Donald Trump will take oath as U.S. president for a second time. The tech elite, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and OpenAI head Sam Altman, have collectively pledged millions of dollars to fund his inauguration, among a record $170 million in private donations.

Notably, it's also the tech sector that would feel the pinch of Trump's planned tariffs. Late in November, Trump outlined plans for sweeping new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada as soon as he takes over the reins. "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The more consequential tariffs, however, have been saved for China. "We will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America," Trump added on Truth Social.

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the U.S. is the world's second-largest goods exporter, and the biggest importer globally. More importantly, China, Canada, and Mexico are America's top three trading partners. China, on its own, supplied over half a trillion dollars worth of imports, just under the amount from the entire EU trade bloc combined.