Here's Where Lenovo Products Are Made Today

Founded in November 1984, Lenovo is a multinational tech company with roots in Beijing, China. While it is known as the largest maker of PCs worldwide, Lenovo has diversified its product lines from smart devices and tablets, to mobile phones and TVs. Through the years, Lenovo has become a household name globally, gracing everywhere from our homes to outer space. But, where are Lenovo devices made exactly, and why does it matter?

According to Statista, Lenovo has held the title of the highest market share for PC vendor shipment in the last decade — except in 2017 wherein HP overtook it by 0.2%. In 2023, Lenovo held 24.7% of the global PC vendor shipments, which clocked in at about 59.73 million units. With millions of Lenovo users worldwide, it's unsurprising that some of them might be curious about where their personal or work laptop comes from. After all, the origins of your tech can tell a lot about the ubiquity of its repair parts, possible security risks, and the price increases that could happen eventually.

To retain its seat at the top, Lenovo has worked to establish a strong manufacturing arm with its global supply chain. It has even won an award from Gartner and placed 8th in the 2023 Supply Chain Top 25, which looks at business potential and leadership in the space. So, if you're curious about its origins, here's a look at where Lenovo products are made today.