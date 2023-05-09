Lenovo Unleashes A Slew Of ThinkStation Desktops And ThinkPad Laptops

Lenovo has announced it is releasing a whole host of new workstations this month. The workstations have some fairly impressive specs at the high end and can be tailored to meet various needs and applications. Three desktop-style units are on offer, along with five new laptops set to form part of the company's iconic ThinkPad line. One of those laptops is "The most powerful workstation" Lenovo has ever released, according to the company.

Lenovo

The American-Chinese computer manufacturer is introducing three new desktop workstations in its P3 line — these have been named the Tower, Ultra, and Tiny workstations, respectively. The P3 Tower is the most powerful of the bunch, with an NVIDIA RTX A5500 24 GB VRAM handling its graphics needs and anything up to an i9 processor acting as its brain. This is supplemented with up to 124 GB of DDR5 RAM.

The Ultra offers similar specs but is packed into smaller chassis. The Tiny, meanwhile, can also come with anything up to a 13th Gen i9 processor, but also sports up to NVIDIA T1000 graphics and can manage up to six displays at once. As with the laptops, Lenovo has released the maximum specs for its workstations. There are likely to be many configurations on offer, should you want to balance out price with performance.