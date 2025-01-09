CES 2025 Day 2: Halfway There!

Full disclosure: John Deere actually flew me out to California late last year to show me what they were showcasing this year at CES. Like years past, a lot of that focuses on AI and autonomy, but it's more important to understand the why, rather than the what. John Deere is focusing on bringing autonomous driving vehicles to farms and construction sites, but it's for a pretty important reason. Carmakers like Tesla and Ford want to bring autonomous driving to people because it seems like the next logical step. It's a fun thing to add to a car that can bring value to (these days) precious few people.

Meanwhile, according to the company, 88% of contractors in the U.S. struggle to find adequate labor for construction sites and farms. Other jobs on a farm need to be performed at not-ideal times, such as between 10pm and 5am. Meanwhile, many jobs in these areas are easily automated and AI saves money besides. If you need to spray down your crops or nut trees, AI can optimize your sprayers so that only the plants get the pesticides and not the air in between them.

Finally, John Deere is bringing self-driving to ride-on lawn mowers. These are not for you and me — they're for large landscaping projects like country clubs and the like. The idea here is that a riding mower can go out and autonomously mow the lawn, saving your human labor for more landscaping areas that require more skill.

Overall, I like the why — filling actual needs in labor fields rather than just making your commute a little easier — more than the what. If you want to know where autonomy is really paying off, don't look at the highway, look at the fields you're driving by.