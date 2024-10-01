Master & Dynamic MW75 Neuro Review: These Headphones Read Electrical Signals From Your Brain

Focus is a fickle thing. You may be familiar with this scenario: You sit down to work, you toss on a set of headphones, and you start banging away at your keyboard. Minutes or hours later, your attention starts to wander. You open a new tab to look something up, but your news page feeds you a story about "Deadpool and Wolverine" and before you know it, it's 15 minutes later and what did you open that tab for again?

Focus can be tricky, but how can you go about fixing your ability to focus? The first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one. The second step is defining it — when does your focus start to drift? Why does your focus start to drift? These can be difficult questions to answer without the proper equipment. Unfortunately, the proper equipment has always been confined to a lab with nerds walking around in white coats — that is, until today.

Neurable is a startup dedicated to bringing tools to monitor your brain outside of the lab and onto your head. What goes on your head the most these days? Your headphones. So Neurable worked with Master and Dynamic to develop a set of headphones with Electroencephalography (EEG) sensor tech built right into the earcups — and they've sent me a pair for this review. I've been testing those headphones for the past two weeks, and this is my full review.

