5 Accessories You Can Use With Your PS5's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most powerful gaming consoles you can buy. Recently, the PlayStation 5 Pro took it one step further with components that are more performant and new exclusive features. Along with the powerful hardware, lots of exclusive titles contribute toward making it one of the most popular consoles of recent years. However, while the native features and functionality of the PS5 are solid, it's clear that some things are missing. There are a lot of near-essential PS5 accessories you should be using, including SSD upgrades and carrying cases for your gamepads. Today, we're focusing on gadgets and accessories that connect through the USB-A and USB-C port that are generally used for connecting and charging the Sony DualSense 5 controllers.

Those USB accessories are meant to improve the console's performances, extend its functionality, or add handy features that are going to make gaming more convenient. All the accessories on this list are quite affordable, too, so you don't have to pick just one. Our selection caters to a wide audience of users, so hopefully you'll find a few that will reignite your relationship with this beautiful console. If you have a friend who owns a PS5, these gadgets can make for great unexpected gifts, since most are not well-known.