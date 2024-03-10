5 Ways To Customize Your Steam Deck

Having a plethora of aesthetic-focused customization options is all well and good, but some Steam Deck users may be more interested in how malleable the system is when it comes to power and performance. In keeping with its PC-style open-endedness, the Steam Deck comes built-in with a number of options that can be tweaked on the fly to alter graphical quality, game performance, battery life, and more across each and every game. The console's Performance Settings tab includes features such as a manual toggle to cap the system's frame rate and refresh rate, a half-rate shading option to boost GPU efficiency, and a TDP limit button to minimize power draw.

While the Steam Deck has a fairly robust set of custom performance settings included in the vanilla experience, there are several ways for users to get even more granular if they wish. Arguably, the most popular option of the bunch is CryoUtilities, a program that gives installers more performance-related options, including the ability to reallocate the system's CPU and GPU resources manually. Just as with Decky Loader, CryoUtilities can be set up through the Steam Deck's desktop mode. Even for users reluctant to get into the weeds with the system's power functions, simply downloading CryoUtilities and making use of some of its basic optimization features can be enough to boost performance.

However users opt to tinker with the Steam Deck's performance, adjusting these settings can help the system match the user's needs and lifestyle. Even a few cursory adjustments can mean the difference between having an ultra-powerful gaming device that lasts an hour before it needs a charge or a modest yet efficient gateway to playing games on the go.