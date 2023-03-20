Persona 5 Royal (Switch) Review: Best Version, Made Portable

I have to admit it was a bit difficult to start in on "Persona 5 Royal" so soon after wrapping up "Persona 4 Golden." And not just because, as I've stated, its predecessor is probably my favorite video game of all time. Going into it I knew I preferred the older game, and that hasn't changed, but I couldn't figure out why.

"Persona 5" is an unquestionably great time and "Royal" makes it even better, but despite its myriad gameplay improvements, mechanical additions, and absolutely astonishing style, I really only wanted to play through it again because I was on a "Persona" kick and I remembered enjoying it back in 2016. Fortunately, it's since received its own enhanced release like "Golden" before it, and now it's on the Switch, so why not revisit it and see if I can figure out what's going on in my brain?

Well, after several hours (like 80+) I think I've finally been able to identify my problem with it. Thankfully I've also been able to get past said problem and finally get wrapped back up in the game proper. It just took a long time to get there.