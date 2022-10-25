No Man's Sky For Nintendo Switch Review: Portable Infinity

When I first got my Switch in 2017, my reaction to it was about what I'd expected. Which is to say within the first week all I could think about was how much I wanted all of the games I enjoy to eventually find their way onto Nintendo's (at the time) new hybrid handheld-slash-console. And I do mean all of them.

Back then "No Man's Sky" had only been out for about a year, so I wasn't expecting spontaneous miracles, but I was definitely thinking about how much I desperately wanted to be able to explore those functionally infinite galaxies on it. I could bring it into the bedroom with me if I wasn't ready to stop playing and could make peace with not sleeping that night. I'd be able to explore alien worlds when taking the train to visit my parents. It would have been amazing.

Now here we are, roughly five years later and I don't have to imagine what it would be like anymore. And let me tell you, "No Man's Sky on the Switch" sure is "No Man's Sky" on the Switch. Impressions in this review are based on playing with a standard Nintendo Switch (i.e. not an OLED model). Story spoilers (yes, there is a story) will be kept to a minimum, but several later-game gameplay elements will be mentioned.