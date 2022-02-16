No Man's Sky Sentinels Update Unleashes Some Serious Machinery

While there is a lot to this update – full patch notes can be found on the "No Man's Sky" website – much of the focus is indeed centered on the Sentinels. There are three new Sentinel types that players will need to contend with as they explore planets: Heavy Combat Drones, Repair Drones, and Summoner Drones. It sounds like players will have to be wary of Repair Drones and Summoner Drones in particular, as they can use their abilities to repair damaged Sentinels or call in reinforcements, respectively, making battles more challenging.

This update also introduces the Sentinel Hardframe Mech, which is both heavily armored and fast-moving thanks to its jetpack. It also has a flamethrower, so look out for that. Thankfully, you can steal blueprints that allow you to turn your Exomech into a Hardframe Mech, so in that regard at least, you can give the Sentinels a taste of their own medicine.

Combat has also been overhauled to be faster paced, while existing Sentinels have been given new weapons and weaknesses. Players can even shut down Sentinels across an entire planet by defeating the Sentinels that are summoned at maximum alert level. Sentinels will only be shut down temporarily, but that should allow you to explore and harvest without fear of reprisal. You can also find Sentinel Pillars in the wild and use those to disable planetary Sentinels for a time, and it sounds like that method will require less mechanical carnage.