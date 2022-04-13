The Best New Features Included In The No Man's Sky Outlaws Update

With so much focus on piracy and becoming an outlaw, it probably won't come as a shock to hear that combat has undergone some changes in this new update. Not only can you fight in-atmosphere now (which sounds like a pretty cool addition in itself), but several combat effects including explosions, projectiles, and lighting have also been improved. You can now also form and manage a squadron of rogue pilots who will come to your aid when you begin battle.

Hello Games has increased the number of starships a player can have at once, bringing the total from six to nine. In addition to all of this, there's even a new class of starship to find in Solar Ships, which have unique designs and special technologies. Like most things in "No Man's Sky," the designs of Solar Ships are procedurally generated, so expect to see some pretty distinct-looking ships.

The Outlaws update also brings a new Expedition to tackle, the addition of cloth physics (which means that players can now wear capes, apparently), and some changes to starship weapons. As with most "No Man's Sky" updates, what we've covered here just scratches the surface of what's new, so be sure to check out the patch notes we've linked above for all the details. The Outlaws update is live in "No Man's Sky" today across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.