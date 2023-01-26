Persona 4 Golden Switch Review: As Good As Ever

While the capability of looking at "Persona 4 Golden" with a more objective lens is certainly here, this review is going to be extremely subjective anyway. Even though this is "just" a port of a PlayStation Vita upgrade that came out in 2012 — and was derived from the 2008 PlayStation 2 original — the lack of anything meaningfully new doesn't matter in the slightest. So if you're only interested in if this Switch release can offer you more than what you've already played on the Vita or PC, you're going to be disappointed.

Because for as sentimental as "Return to Monkey Island" was, "Persona 4" is way worse (or better, depending on how you look at it). "Monkey Island" was a surprise with how much it tugged at heartstrings and reminded players of an affection long since forgotten. But "Persona 4" is on a whole other level. To have an excuse to play through it again on a new platform is more than enough to satisfy.

Unless you really love this game, haven't played the "Golden" iteration, or haven't played it at all, there's not much (in the Switch port) worth your time. But if you meet just one of those criteria, here's why you should be thrilled to return to Inaba.