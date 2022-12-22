The 15 Best RPGs Of 2022, Ranked

Back in 2015, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" sent shockwaves through the gaming industry, receiving numerous Game of the Year and Best Role Playing Game awards. While most RPGs gave you a choice between good and bad, "The Witcher 3" explored the grey area in between, deciding the greater or lesser evil. The fantastic storyline, open world, gameplay, and memorable characters made "The Witcher 3" something truly beautiful and unique.

With the release of the 2022 Complete Edition, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" now takes everything that we loved so much about the original and throws it into the next generation of gaming platforms. This expansion is accessible on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. "The Complete Edition" will be sold as a standalone game, but will also be available as a free update for existing owners of the original.

Some of the new features many fans are excited about include ray tracing, integrated mods, faster loading times, photo mode, bug fixes, Netflix DLC, and a new secret quest! Next-gen consoles such as the PS5 have the most to gain here with the option to enable Ray Tracing mode at 30 FPS with enhanced visuals, or, Performance Mode which maintains a steady 60 FPS. With so many improvements, now has never been a better time to try out "The Witcher 3," or relive the epic experience all over again!

This entry would be ranked higher if it weren't only a newly-packaged and refreshed version of the original — but we couldn't just leave it off of the list just because it'd be released in a different form before — it's too good!