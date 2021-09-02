THQ Nordic announces anniversary event with 6 new game reveals slated

We’ve seen a ton of different reveal events over the summer, from E3 and Gamescom to Summer Games Fest and all of the standalone events publishers decided to host on their own. Today, however, we’re learning that the reveal events aren’t quite over yet. Not only did Sony confirm details of the next PlayStation Showcase earlier today, but now THQ Nordic has announced a reveal event of its own.

Specifically, this event will be held for THQ Nordic’s 10th anniversary and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, a person we’ve seen a lot of over this past summer. The event is slated to kick off at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT on September 17th, with THQ Nordic streaming it on YouTube, Twitch, and even Steam.

To celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are throwing a digital party! Join us for the first, official THQ Nordic digital showcase event on September 17th at 9 pm CEST / 12 PM PST / 8 PM BST / 10 PM MSK on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. pic.twitter.com/V6PG3Y7k4d — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 2, 2021

In follow-up tweets, THQ Nordic says that the event will feature six new games. “Withness the return of legendary franchises and sequels to beloved games,” that tweet reads. “We hope you’re ready, kids!” Obviously, we don’t know what exactly those franchises are, but THQ Nordic has since clarified that new TimeSplitters and Red Faction games won’t be on the docket, as those IPs are currently in the hands of sister companies Deep Silver and Koch Media, respectively.

It’s possible we could see new entries in the Second Sight, Risen, or even Sacred franchises, but THQ Nordic is a company that owns a lot of IP so there are a ton of potential reveals that could happen. In subsequent tweets, THQ Nordic confirms that Elex II and Expeditions: Rome will be on the docket, so we can least expect those.

Given the timing of this event, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the reveal of something Amalur-related, whether that’s the upcoming Fatesworn expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recoking or an entirely new Amalur game. We’ll just have to tune in next week to see what THQ Nordic has in store, so stay tuned for more.