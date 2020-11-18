Borderlands 3 has a Performance mode surprise for next-gen gamers

There are quite a few current-generation games that are getting next-generation upgrades for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and Borderlands 3 is one of them. Shortly before the new consoles launched, Gearbox explained the next-gen upgrades that would be available in Borderlands 3, saying that the game would run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

As it turns out, that isn’t the only option players have when it comes to running Borderlands 3 on next-gen consoles. There’s also a Performance mode tucked away in Borderlands 3‘s options that allows the game to run at up to 120 frames per second. Users first started talking about it earlier this week, with Gearbox outright confirming the presence of a Performance mode on Twitter.

Looking to blast bandits at up to 120fps? If you have a display that supports higher frame rates, select “Performance Mode” in Borderlands 3’s settings on #PlayStation5 or #XboxSeriesX for some buttery-smooth mayhem!https://t.co/hcQ7wzlxgL — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) November 16, 2020

Obviously, Performance mode comes with a couple of caveats, and that means resolutions lower than 4K. The precise resolution target is something that Gearbox didn’t cover, but if you want 120fps gameplay, you’re more likely looking at 1080p instead of 4K.

Then there’s the fact that you’ll also need a high refresh rate display to play it on. Many TVs out there have a refresh rate of 60Hz, which means that any games you play would be limited to a max of 60fps regardless of the capabilities of your next-gen console. There are indeed some TVs out there that support 120Hz refresh rates, but more likely those who want to play at 120fps will be turning to gaming monitors (for now at least).

Regardless, if you have either an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 and have the means to play Borderlands 3 at 120fps, it’s possible in the next-gen version of the game. The next-gen upgrade for Borderlands 3 is available now, so if you own a current-gen copy, be sure to check it out.