New Pokemon Legends: Arceus overview trailer shows off even more gameplay

We’re just a few days out from the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This title is something of a departure from previous games in the Pokemon series, so if you need an introduction to the central mechanics of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ve landed on the right article. Today, Nintendo published an overview trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it goes over how players will interact with Pokemon in the game.

Nintendo

This is actually the second overview trailer we’ve seen for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The first one gave us a look at some of the central gameplay concepts, while this one shows off the title in broader strokes. Both trailers clock in at over six minutes, so they’re both worth a watch if you’re interested in checking out Pokemon Legends: Arceus when it launches at the end of the week.

This latest overview trailer gives us an idea of how mission structure will work in the game. Players will be going into the untamed wilderness of the Hisui region to study Pokemon, and they’ll be given various tasks to complete while out there. For instance, some tasks may involve catching a Pokemon a certain number of times or watching it perform certain moves.

Players will set out on excursions from base camp, which is also where they’ll be able to rest up and heal their Pokemon. Professor Laventon will be at base camps as well, and he’ll be able to log players’ research when they’re done in the field.

As many of us were already aware, Jubilife Village will serve as the hub town for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. We already knew that players will be able to buy and craft items in Jubilife Village, but this trailer reveals that the town will play host to the headquarters of the Galaxy Expedition Team as well. Players will work their way through the ranks of the Galaxy Expedition Team by completing missions, and becoming a more advanced researcher will open up new areas of the Hisui region to explore.

Like the gameplay overview, this trailer shows us the transport Pokemon we’ll be able to use to explore the region. It also shows off more gameplay footage with Noble Pokemon, which need to be calmed via balms and Pokemon battles. The new overview also shows off shops like the Clothier and the Photography Studio, along with Pastures where players can keep the Pokemon they’ve caught.

With two overview trailers under the belt, by now many of us have a fairly good grasp on what to expect from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. We just have a few days left to go until the game is out and we can collectively unravel all of its mysteries. Look for Pokemon Legends: Arceus to launch for Nintendo Switch on January 28th, 2022.