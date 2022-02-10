Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch This Fall

Nintendo just announcedd its first Nintendo Direct for 2022, revealing a long and comprehensive list of titles that will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch gaming console in "2022 and beyond." Nintendo has buckled up for back-to-back launches, including exclusive titles, and new as well as popular franchises that Nintendo Switch players are already familiar with. Among the exclusive announcements, Nintendo Switch is slated to get Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next iteration of open-world fantasy RPG, in the month of September this year.

As part of Nintendo Direct, game developer studio MONOLITH SOFT showed us a trailer of what the next iteration to its hulking war-ridden saga looks like. Nintendo notes, "Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with "life" as its central theme."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to "connect the futures" with previous titles in the series, Nintendo revealed. This continuity is expected owing to the coherence we have seen between Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, both of which are already available on the Nintendo Switch.