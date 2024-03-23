5 Ways To Customize Your Nintendo Switch Just For You

Another way to give your Switch a unique look that's all your own is by adding a vinyl skin or case to the console. When it comes to skins and cases for your Switch, you have a lot of options. You may find one of the six coolest skins for the Nintendo Switch in 2024 to your liking or you may decide to go in a different direction entirely.

What it comes down to is finding something that makes your Switch look good and matches your personal style. You can purchase a skin that only covers your Joy-Cons or one that covers every surface of your system. These thin, adhesive covers are designed to fit every contour of your Switch and Joy-Cons and are made from durable materials that can help protect your console from scratches and scuffs. They're easy to apply, but you'll want to be sure you align the skin carefully to get the right fit and smooth it out to remove air bubbles.

If you want added protection for your Switch along with giving it a custom look, a case is the way to go. You can choose from a silicone or hard shell case, both of which have their pros and cons. Like silicone grips, silicone cases add a shock-absorbent layer to your console, and since they're grippier than a hard shell, they can make it more comfortable to hold. On the other hand, a hard shell case will do a better job of protecting your Switch if it falls, but it may not be as comfortable to hold for long periods. Many hard-shell cases are designed to snap open and shut, making them easy to use.