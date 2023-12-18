How To Customize Your Xbox Series X|S Home Screen

Video games offer an escape, allowing us to enter digital realms and leave behind the mundanity and stresses of everyday life. The next-gen Xbox consoles are at the forefront of providing an immersive gaming experience. Some prefer action-heavy FPS shooters, while others find solace in slower-paced adventures. In either case, turning on your console and being greeted by a familiar array of games is something all gamers, regardless of their preferences, love to see.

The Xbox Series X boasts a powerful AMD Zen 2 CPU, a fast SSD, and a sleek design — much of which is shared by the compact and beautifully designed Series S console. Beyond the impressive hardware, customizing your home screen layout makes navigating through your library of games more intuitive and enjoyable. Enriching your console with a new wallpaper, a different color scheme, and themes also reflects your style.

The Xbox Series X|S consoles offer the same customization options, allowing you to tinker with your device's home screen for a personalized gaming experience — all easily accessible through the system settings.