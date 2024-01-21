6 Of The Coolest Nintendo Switch Skins In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nintendo's hybrid console has been available in various colors and styles since its 2017 launch. From the original Nintendo Switch black flanked by red and blue Joy-Cons to the vibrant monochrome shades of the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite, players have had a greater selection of colors and themes than anyone shopping for an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Of course, that's not to say every color combination or special edition variant appeals to your personal aesthetic.
If you prefer to add a personal touch to your gaming hardware, you'll want to start looking for skins for your Nintendo Switch. Not only does a skin reaffirm that the console belongs to you, but some of the coolest skins out there are going to draw envy from others. After all, one of the best things about being a gamer is making others jealous of your setup, right?
If you're in the market for a new face for your Switch and its many components, consider any of these awesome Switch skins.
Dbrand Warzone Metallic Design for the Nintendo Switch
When it comes to skins, cases, screen protectors, and faceplates, dbrand has cornered the market for most modern devices. From smartphones to consoles, the trusted brand has a library of top-quality designs that will really transform your device, including the Nintendo Switch. Just have a gander at the vibrant, reflective Warzone skin.
In a way, this skin lets you keep some of the base colors of the Nintendo Switch and just distribute them in a trippy, fun, holographic design. To achieve that distinguished pattern and sheen, dbrand adds .1% of a metallic additive. The company does address concerns of wireless signal interruption that can be caused by the additive, assuring that the motif and skin cutout maximize the efficiency of the Switch's online capabilities.
There are two kits available: Essential and Deluxe. Though the former is nearly half the price, it only comes with the Joy-Con skins. If you want to cover the front and back of the system, you'll need the Deluxe option. If the vibrant red and blue Warzone design isn't quite your style, consider other dbrand skins such as Acid or even the light and dark X-Ray designs.
Lux Skin Classic NES Retro Skin for the Nintendo Switch
Few things appeal to an aging gamer than the iconic design of Nintendo's classic original console. The simplicity of the NES' grey, black, and red color scheme will remain iconic even as we enter into new generations of gaming and leave behind the days of shoddy cartridges.
This NES Retro Skin from Lux Skin brings us back to a simpler time, before online multiplayer and big, bold, and beautiful 3D worlds. The kit comes with a skin for every surface of your Nintendo Switch, including the Joy-Con adapter that ships with the console. Even the docking station gets a new look in the form of the front-loading face of the vintage console.
What's most striking about this skin is its accuracy. From the font and color scheme used for the face buttons to the inclusion of the Power and Reset buttons and controller ports, it's a great callback to this classic console. Even better, this Lux Skin is an air-release vinyl from 3M, a leading provider of adhesive products, and is water- and scratch-resistant, fade-proof, and easy to install.
If you're a gamer from a slightly later era, you may prefer StickyBunny's Retro Series SNES Nintendo Switch Skin. It's not quite as aesthetically appealing as the NES skin, but it also does a great job of recreating a classic design.
Hogwarts Collection for the Nintendo Switch
If you're going to personalize your Nintendo Switch, you might as well do it with something that really speaks to your personality. If you're a Harry Potter fanatic, then the Scanace Etsy store has a skin that is sure to appeal to the wizard inside you.
This original House of Hogwarts skin series is available for the original Switch and OLED models with designs for all four of the Hogwarts houses. Whether you align with Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, there's a beautifully rendered skin for you. These waterproof products come with an adhesive design that covers the Joy-Cons, the Joy-Con adapter, and the docking station. Though the face of the console surrounding the screen is left blank, the intricate design of each scratch-resistant vinyl decal fills out the space well so you're likely to never really notice.
With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the Scanace store is a trusted source for decals and stickers for most modern electronics.
Signature Pastel Series for the Nintendo Switch
Sometimes, simple designs are the best. Case in point – AmazingSkins' Pastel Series of Nintendo Switch Skins. There's something so clean and aesthetically pleasing about the monochrome design that it really could pass for an official Nintendo skin.
Available in a variety of options, from a soothing baby pink to a refreshing mint, you can also choose between a skin with the official Nintendo Switch logo, a variant of the logo with small hearts, or no logo at all. AmazingSkins also allows you to choose what you want to cover, so if you just want to recolor the Joy-Cons, you don't need to waste the docking station or console skins.
Each pastel skin is available for the classic Switch or the OLED and can be purchased with tempered glass to add maximum protection to the hybrid console. The vinyl decal uses 3M adhesive for a high-quality, long-lasting stick that won't leave residue when removed.
Pokémon Pokedex for the Nintendo Switch
In researching this article, we painstakingly sifted through dozens of different Pokémon skins, trying to decide if we should appease fans of the classics with a Pikachu, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur print. We even considered opting for something more contemporary to the series' current run. Then we stumbled upon the perfect middle ground from Anime Town Creations.
This precision-cut 3M vinyl turns your Nintendo Switch into a Pokedex, complete with skins for the Joy-Cons, console, and docking station. Available for both the classic Switch and OLED models, the skin does a fantastic job of capturing the appearance of the in-universe device. The docking station sticker is designed to match the face of the Pokedex while the Joy-Con buttons are colored to fit the overall aesthetic. Even the console gets a red skin to complete the overall look.
Anime Town Creations also offers a bundle with tempered glass, a must-have for any Pokémon trainer exploring the wilds in search of their next Legendary find.
Classic Super Mario Bros. for the Switch
This find on Amazon is a must-have for fans of a more retro approach to paying tribute to Nintendo's most iconic characters. The "Super Mario Bros." Switch skin goes back to the heyday of Mario and Luigi's pixelated adventures, complete with retro-inspired artwork that brings us back to the 8-bit sidescrolling adventures.
The skin features designs for both Joy-Cons, with one dedicated to Mario and the other to his green-clad brother, the Joy-Con adapter controller, the docking station, and the back of the console. Signature elements from the "Super Mario Bros." series are front-and-center, including a warp pipe, a Super Mushroom, and breakable bricks.
Each skin comes with tempered glass to protect the Switch's screen and a scratch-resistant shell that helps preserve the vibrancy of the skin and minimize damage to the console when dropped. If you love the design but don't want to deal with stickers, there's also an option for a hard case printed with the same imagery.