How To Customize Your Nintendo Switch So No One Else Knows You're Online

Gaming, in its modern incarnations, is a much more social pastime than it used to be. Thanks to online ecosystems like the Nintendo Switch Online service, you can always quickly connect with your friends, as well as see what they're currently up to. However, this kind of connectivity can get a little exhausting at times — maybe there's a particular friend you don't really want to interact with at the moment, or you're playing a game you'd rather your friends not be able to see.

If you are looking to get a little more privacy on your Nintendo Switch, there's a way to hide both your online status and your recent play history from your registered friends. You can still be friends with them and connect easily when the time comes, they just don't need to have a 24/7 feed showing when you're online, as well as every single game that you play.