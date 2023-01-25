How To Cancel Your Nintendo Switch Online Subscription

There are several benefits to having a Switch Online subscription. Access to play for games that support it is probably the biggest feature, but it also offers cloud access along with the ability to stream Nintendo and Super Nintendo games through dedicated apps. And if you spring for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll also get DLC from select first-party Nintendo games for free, in addition to game streaming apps for both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis.

The catch is that these subscriptions will set you back either $19.99 per year or $49.99 per year, respectively, for an individual plan. Or if you want a Family Plan (shared benefits between seven separate User accounts on the same Switch console), it'll cost you $34.99 or $79.99. And as enticing as many of those features are, there are still a number of reasons for someone to cancel the service.

Fortunately there is a way to put a stop to your Switch Online (or Online + Expansion Pack) subscription whenever you want — although it likely won't shut off right away.