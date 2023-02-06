How To Change The Color Of Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo offers two different types of controllers with its Switch handheld gaming console: the Pro Controller, which resembles the kind of controller you get with the Xbox and PlayStation, and the Joy-Cons, which are the colorful pair of gamepads that slide onto the sides of the Switch. If you own a Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED model, you already have a pair of Joy-Cons, as they ship with the console. With that said, you may have purchased the Switch as a bundle that included Joy-Cons in a color scheme you don't particularly like.

You could always just purchase a new set of Joy-Cons in the colors you like — purple and gold rather than blue and red, for example — but that would be a costly way to make what is otherwise a simple lateral move from one aesthetic to another. As a far more affordable alternative, you can simply change the color of the Joy-Con controllers you already own. How? By removing the colorful plastic shell on the gamepads and replacing it with a shell that has a different color.