Can You Hack A Nintendo Switch Lite To Play On A TV?

Nintendo announced the original Switch console in 2017, introducing to the world an interesting hybrid device that offered portability similar to that of its classic handhelds, but also with support for playing games on an external monitor or TV. A couple of years later, the company followed up the console with a true handheld variant called the Switch Lite.

Unlike the original Switch, the Switch Lite console features built-in joysticks and buttons, it lacks HD Rumble, the screen is smaller, and — most notably — it doesn't work with the Switch dock that enables players to fire up their games on the big screen. That's a very important distinction, as it fundamentally changes the types of games you can play on the system. While titles like "No Man's Sky" or "DOOM Eternal" are available through Nintendo's eShop, it's challenging to play either game (or ones like them) on the 5.5-inch LCD.

That's not a big deal if you use the Lite for gaming on the go, but what if it's your only console? Can you hack the Switch Lite so that it'll work with the dock and output the game on a TV? Unfortunately, even though the Pro Controller works with this smaller handheld, it's simply impossible to play it on an external display.