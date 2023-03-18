The Incredibly Useful Nintendo Switch Accessories Anyone Can 3D Print

Apple news specialists iMore has listed several exciting 3D-printed peripherals for the Switch, complete with downloadable blueprints. The designs on display fall broadly into two categories: practical, and decorative.

The practical designs from iMore are all about restoring some lost and unexpected functionality to the Switch gameplay experience. One provides a three-sided plastic shield, for example, offering some welcome shade on the screen for players inclined to game in the sun. Another synergizes two already available pieces of Switch augmentation: it's a Joy-Con holder with integral space for up to eight game cards. There's even a drink holder allowing users to keep hydrated while hanging onto the Joy-Cons.

The more ambitious designs at iMore aim to add fun, as well as function. Designers have built a fully-functional charging dock in the shape of Mario's hat, and a convenient easel-style platform with secure hooks to make the Switch even more playable on the move. Finally, the most ambitious design on offer is Adafruit Industries' Switch stand, which incorporates a PICO projector to beam gameplay onto any flat surface.

In short, the Switch may be simple, but it's also gloriously hackable. Any one of these peripherals could offer a major upgrade in convenience without breaking the bank.