12 Of My All-Time Favorite USB Gadgets (That You Might Love, Too)

The USB port isn't just a place to plug your mouse and keyboard into; it can now support many devices that add convenience. These ports have moved past data transfer and can now deliver power and send high-definition video. There are plenty of gadgets you can run straight from your computer that you may not have considered before.

I've used many USB devices in my time, and there were some that stood out above the rest. I would spend the money to buy any of these again if I needed to, and some have been repurchased multiple times. Just remember to keep your shopping cart filled with things you need, not just those you want.

Also, consider what USB ports you have available. While you certainly don't need the absolute newest standard for everything, putting your money into peripherals that use the currently dominant connector, USB-C, helps ensure they'll work better with the laptops and phones you buy later. If you have standard USB ports, then many of these are already built to be used on your computer. If you need USB-C-compatible gadgets, they may be harder to find, since not every desktop is built with them.