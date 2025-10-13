5 Of The Best Stream Deck Alternatives

The Razer Stream Controller is favored by several customers who have picked it up as an alternative stream deck. Selling for around $109, with 379 reviews and a 4.0 average rating, customers praise the look of this product and how much customizable it is. You can use this stream device while using gaming controllers that you have hooked up to your PC.

There are 12 haptic switchblade keys where you can place your commands, with customizable icons on the screen, and six tactile analog dials, three on either side. You get a lot of control over what these dials and keys do, with some customers going so far as use them for adjust their brush size and switching between layers when using the Studio Paint program. Alternatively, the knobs also work for volume control or microphone volume.

Some reviews warn against the difficulty of setting up the Razer Stream Controller, as it requires going out of your way to learn about it. However, it might be immediately intuitive for everyone. There are recommendations to watch videos when setting it up to learn more about this product, if you want to go beyond what the standard manual recommends for the Razer Stream Controller.