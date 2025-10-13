5 Of The Best Stream Deck Alternatives
You don't have to be a streamer to benefit from having a stream controller. They can be a great way to optimize how you use your computer, too. You can bind a stream controller's keys to perform specific actions while you're gaming or using other fullscreen applications, providing an easy avenue to change the volume on your gaming headset while you're busy doing something else, for instance. The most common line of stream controller to pick up is created by Elgato. However, there are several others you may want to consider, especially if you're on a tighter budget. Much like finding affordable gaming monitors, this can be a great avenue to save some money when you're putting together a desktop setup.
We've gone through Amazon to find other popular brands recommended by users who have offered their reviews after using these products. We'll provide more thorough details and information on our methodology for these choices on why we picked them at the end.
Razer Stream Controller
The Razer Stream Controller is favored by several customers who have picked it up as an alternative stream deck. Selling for around $109, with 379 reviews and a 4.0 average rating, customers praise the look of this product and how much customizable it is. You can use this stream device while using gaming controllers that you have hooked up to your PC.
There are 12 haptic switchblade keys where you can place your commands, with customizable icons on the screen, and six tactile analog dials, three on either side. You get a lot of control over what these dials and keys do, with some customers going so far as use them for adjust their brush size and switching between layers when using the Studio Paint program. Alternatively, the knobs also work for volume control or microphone volume.
Some reviews warn against the difficulty of setting up the Razer Stream Controller, as it requires going out of your way to learn about it. However, it might be immediately intuitive for everyone. There are recommendations to watch videos when setting it up to learn more about this product, if you want to go beyond what the standard manual recommends for the Razer Stream Controller.
VSDinside Macro Keypad
When you're looking for a product that operates on Mac and Windows, the VSDinside Macro Keypad could be a contender. Those who have purchased it share that it's a controller set at a great value, for $45.89, and it doesn't take too much setup at all to get started. There are 319 reviews for the VSDinside Keypad on Amazon, and it holds a 4.5-star average rating from reviews. You can use it while you stream, alongside one of the many major webcam brands available for desktops.
This keypad has worked for users effortlessly on their PC when using it with the Windows or Mac operating system, and on their laptop if they switch over there. There are 18 programmable keys for you to use, 15 LCD ones and three on the bottom. You can customize them however you like, and how the keys appear, giving you a personalized touch for each one. Reviews praise the functionality of these keys and the minor RGB lighting that surrounds them, making it easier to select them. Other reviewers appreciate the key's quality feel for the VSDinside Keypad, noting how sturdy it feels whenever they click one.
Loupedeck Live Custom Console
For those who regularly stream and want a device that syncs up with popular applications, the Loupedeck Live Custom Console custom console is another option to consider. You can get it for $285.99, and it has 1,027 reviews, with a 4.2-star average rating from customers. Many share that they greatly enjoy the customization they can put into the device, the overall design of the buttons, and how efficient it is to use.
Those who have picked it up share that the Loupedeck is a great tool for creative work at your computer, and it works well on Windows and macOS. The buttons on the touchscreen are all digital, not textile or physical. There are three knobs on the left and right, with seven buttons on the bottom that you can also program. Some reviews are mixed when it comes to the software quality, as many reviews highlight that the device itself is excellent, but the hardware can be complex. You may have to learn how others were able to work with the software to get things to work, especially if you're actively going out of your way to use the Loupedeck often for your work, and you're not streaming.
Fifine AmpliGame Stream Controller
For anyone looking for a more straightforward stream deck, the Fifine AmpliGame Stream Controller is a worthwhile option to consider. The product comes with 15 customizable macro keys, which you can use during a livestream or to pull up distinct programs while using your computer. It works on Windows and Mac operating systems. You can get it for $55.24, and it has 240 reviews, with a 4.3-star average rating on Amazon.
Customers who use it greatly appreciate how clean and straightforward the design is for the Fifine Stream Controller. The keys are easy and quick to set up, meaning you can jump immediately into using them without having to take too long trying to figure out how to customize or use every piece of it. Reviews also praise how user-friendly it is. Even users who don't stream seem to find it worth the cost. There are plug-ins you can add to it for a variety of programs. In addition, the small size of this controller makes it usable for people who already have a cluttered desk, too.
Soomfom Stream Controller
The Soomfon Stream Controller is a device designed for streamers who want a straightforward device that connects directly to many popular applications. It works on Windows and Mac operating systems, with many reviewers noting how easy it was to set up on their machines, at least for basic commands. You can pick it up for $47.49, and there are 211 reviews for this product, with a 4.4-star average rating.
The device comes with six configurable LCD buttons that you can customize to operate on anything, or you can have them directly synced to a game you're playing. Several reviews note how professional the software feels when they hook it up. There are additional plug-ins you download to it, depending on how much customization and options you want to add to your controller. However, some reviews warn that there's a lack of instructions to walk you through the more advanced options. You may have to do outside research to get the most from this product. Customers have shared that they find using the LCD buttons to be nice, but some feel that turning and using the knobs feels cheap and doesn't have the same quality. After you spend extra time setting it up, it should work alongside any of the major gaming keyboard brands you'll want to consider using on your PC.
