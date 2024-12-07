The 13 Best Headphones For Gaming You Can Buy On Amazon, Ranked By User Ratings
Although headsets have not always been an important part of gaming, they have become a must-have accessory for many gamers over the last few years. There are a few reasons for that, such as the fact that online play is now a major part of the gaming experience and how titles now have much more sophisticated audio, with stirring soundtracks and sophisticated effects. This makes having a good headset that can not only play audio but also record and transmit your voice an essential peripheral for any modern gamer.
Yet, there are hundreds of different products available to buy online, which can make choosing the right option for you difficult. Here, we are looking at the very best in terms of Amazon based on user ratings provided by genuine customers. That means there are some major gaming headset brands you'll recognize as well as a few budget options that might not be as familiar. However, you can be sure that plenty of other people have bought and enjoyed these gaming headphones.
13. BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset
The BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset is a true budget product that costs between $20 and $30 on Amazon, depending on the color options you choose. For that money, you get a product that has more than 100,000 positive user reviews and an average Amazon customer ratings of 4.3 out of 5. Not only that, but it is also one of the best cheap gaming headsets SlashGear has ranked, so you can be sure you are getting good value for money if you buy it.
Like most gaming headsets, the BENGOO G9000 has an over-the-ear design and features memory foam ear cups for maximum comfort during extended play sessions. An adjustable headband also allows users to get the headset to sit perfectly on any size head. The device microphone can also swivel with up to 120 degrees of motion, so it can be positioned exactly where needed.
In terms of features, the headset boasts 3D spatial audio, noise cancelling technology, and built-in noise isolation to help reduce background noise when talking. It can also be illuminated with bright LED lights, although only if plugged into a USB power source.
12. Turtle Beach Recon 50 Wired Gaming Headset
Don't be fooled by the green and black coloring or Xbox branding; the Turtle Beach Recon 50 Wired Gaming Headset is a product that will work with just about any console or PC. That's because it utilizes a 3.5-millimeter wire to connect to controllers and systems rather than any proprietary technology. With over 100,000 user reviews and an Amazon rating of 4.3, that makes it an attractive option regardless of what platform you play on.
Available for just under $25, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 headset is also available in a variety of colors, including red, blue, and black. Meanwhile, the 40-millimeter over-ear speakers can output surround sound audio, and in-line controls allow for easy volume adjustment. At just 5.4 ounces in total weight, it should not cause any strain even when used for hours.
There's also noise cancellation in the form of passive noise isolation, which effectively uses material to block out unwanted sounds rather than tech wizardry. The earmuffs can lie flat for easy storage, and the microphone can be completely removed if you don't need to use it or want to make the headset even lighter.
11. Jeecoo V20U USB Pro Gaming Headset
The Jeecoo V20U USB Pro Gaming Headset is another example of a product from a brand that will probably not be all that recognizable to most gamers. After all, the company was only founded in 2015 and doesn't have the same sort of brand recognition as many of its competitors. However, that hasn't stopped the company from creating one of the best values for gaming headsets on Amazon, with over 21,000 user ratings giving it an average score of 4.3
For as little as $30, the Jeecoo V20U USB Pro Gaming Headset is stacked with impressive features. This includes 7.1 virtual surround sound delivered through 50mm drivers and a noise-cancelling microphone that automatically enhances voice quality and works to reduce any background noise from being transmitted. It also comes with an in-line control system for managing the audio, which can be clipped to your clothing for easy access, and an adjustable headband. The only real downside is that this headset requires a USB connection to work, limiting the platforms it can be used with.
10. Corsair Void RGB Elite
The Corsair Void RGB Elite is an affordable mid-range gaming headset that has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 22,000 ratings, with almost three-quarters of those leaving reviews giving it a perfect score. Available in all black and in black with white or red trim, the headset can cost anywhere between $70 and $100 on Amazon depending on time-specific deals.
The Corsair Void RGB Elite is constructed with microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam to provide extra comfort. At the same time, a companion app allows you to customize the audio equalizer and RGB lighting. Reviews have noted that the headset has very low latency and a sturdy feel, thanks to its high build quality. Customer ratings and critics have also noted the immersive audio and wide soundstage that make these a good choice for those who want to get the most out of their gaming in terms of audio.
There are also other variants of the Corsair Void RGB Elite available, including a surround sound model and a cheaper wired version that can be connected to devices via USB — although this means they can only really be used for gaming on a PC or PlayStation 4 as other platforms don't support audio devices over USB.
9. Pacrate Gaming Headset
Although this headset is from a brand that may not be as familiar to people, that doesn't mean it should be instantly discarded. After all, the Pacrate Gaming Headset still has almost 20,000 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. It can be purchased for around $25, although it is frequently on sale for less than that, and is designed to be used by children and adults on various platforms, from PlayStation systems to the Nintendo Switch and PC.
Since the Pacrate Gaming Headset utilizes a 3.5-millimeter jack, it can connect to almost any device that supports that connection. That means that even smartphones, tablets, and televisions can output sound directly to the headphones. According to the manufacturer, the in-built microphone has noise cancelling technology that removes ambient noise as you talk, while the 50-millimeter audio drivers can deliver simulated surround sound. There's also a padded headband, a set of LED lights on either side powered via USB, and 12 months of promised customer service. The Pacrate Gaming Headset is available in green, blue, deep blue, and red options.
8. Turtle Beach Recon 70
The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is another popular and highly-rated gaming headset from Turtle Beach. It is essentially a more advanced version of the Turtle Beach Recon 50, with an inflated price tag to match. Available for around $40 on Amazon, it has a score of 4.4 based on in excess of 80,000 ratings.
While the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is more expensive, it does have some significant advantages over its sister product. Most notably, is has an improved microphone that allows for higher quality when it comes to chatting and recording audio through the headset. Reviews also note how they have a decent soundstage and are comfortable to wear over long periods, largely thanks to their lightweight design and noise-isolating ear cups.
Compatible with everything from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to mobile devices and PC, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 has a wide range of color options and comes with on-ear volume controls and a flip-to-mute microphone. As a way of offering a more immersive experience, the technology used in the headset supports spatial audio technologies.
7. HyperX Cloud Stinger
HyperX is among the highest-rated brands when it comes to gaming headphones, with the brand selling a range of products that cater for different budgets. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of the company's cheaper options, although that doesn't mean that it lacks advanced features such as noise cancellation and a steel slider that can be moved to get a good fit. With almost 35,000 reviews on Amazon, the headset has an average rating of 4.4, suggesting plenty of buyers have been happy with their purchase.
The original Cloud Stinger can be difficult to come by as it is no longer in production so it is not always in stock on Amazon. As an alternative, you can pick up the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 on Amazon. This is the successor to the headset and is available for well under $50, with discounts often taking it below the $30 mark. This gaming headset is equipped with a swivel-to-mute microphone and DTS technology, so supports 3D spatial audio, alongside adjustable memory foam ear cushions that can rotate when not in use for easy storage.
6. Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset
Logitech has established itself as one of the major brands for computer and gaming accessories. It produces everything from webcams and Bluetooth speakers to advanced pro gaming mechanical keyboards and mice. Of course, Logitech's lineup also includes a variety of headsets, including the highly rated Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset. Available on Amazon for around $120, it has an average rating of 4.4 from some 23,000 customer reviews.
The Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset is powered by Advanced PRO G 50-millimeter drivers that "deliver clear and precise sound imaging" and 7.1 surround sound. Audio profiles and the equalization of the sound can also be customized through the Logitech G HUB software. There's also a detachable microphone for those times when you just need audio, making the headset a little less cluttered.
The Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset has the added benefit of having a distinctive look, unlike almost any other headset on the market, with a somewhat retro feel. The "League of Legends" design is particularly pleasing to look at, although it might not fit in with the RGB lighting of many modern gaming setups.
5. HyperX Cloud Alpha
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is one of the more expensive options from HP's HyperX gaming brand. With a retail price of $99.99 on Amazon, it is more expensive than both the HyperX Cloud Stinger and the wired version of the HyperX Cloud II. The wireless model of the headset is even more expensive, clocking in at a retail price of $199.99. However, the extra money might be worth it, with Amazon customers seemingly being very happy with their purchase as they have given it an average score of 4.4 out of 5 based on just under 30,000 ratings.
The headset features dual chamber drivers, a frequency response of 15 hertz to 25,000 hertz, and an aluminum headband that can be expanded. As an added bonus, both the microphone and 3.5-millimeter cable can be removed from the headphones, making it much easier to store and transport the device when it is not in use.
The 3.5-millimeter jack also means that the HyperX Cloud Alpha is compatible with many platforms, including consoles and mobile devices. Reviews for the HyperX Cloud Alpha point out that it is a great all-around option for gamers, with a comfortable fit, solid build, and good performance when it comes to audio recording.
4. NUBWO U3 Gaming Headset
Despite not having an instantly recognizable brand name, the NUBWO U3 Gaming Headset offers a satisfying and value-for-money gaming experience based on its average rating of 4.4. After all, almost 70% of the 18,000+ user ratings are a perfect score, indicating that you will get exactly what is advertised with this product. That's impressive, given that the headset is available for under $20 on Amazon.
Although the NUBWO U3 Gaming Headset won't be winning any prizes for style, it is functional and comfortable. There's a noise-cancelling microphone, an ergonomic headband, and soft-cloth ear cups. There's no surround sound or 3D spatial audio functionality, although NUBWO does promise "high-fidelity stereo and intelligent extreme bass enhancement." However, it should also work with most platforms as it uses a 3.5-millimeter jack for wired connections. The low price and lack of advanced features make this an ideal first headset for younger gamers or as a spare set of headphones.
3. Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
The fact that Razer has several headphones that score highly in terms of user ratings is not a major shock, given the brand's history and reputation for quality. Unlike many products in the Razer range, though, the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset doesn't have the premium pricing you might expect. In fact, you can grab the headset for around $40 during sales on Amazon and for $59.99 at full retail cost. That's a reasonable price given that the product has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from almost 20,000 customer reviews.
The big selling point of this particular gaming headset is the triforce titanium 50-millimeter drivers, which split the driver into three distinct parts to provide high, mid, and low sounds. You can also utilize 7.1 surround sound with the Razer BlackShark V2 X, although you'll need an up-to-date Windows PC running compatible software to get the best quality.
Breathable memory foam earmuffs not only make the headset comfortable to wear but also provide passive noise cancellation by enclosing the ear. It's possible to switch between a 3.5-millimeter audio jack and a USB-A connection as well, meaning that you can pick the option that is best for your setup while having the flexibility to use it on almost any gaming platform.
2. HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset
HP's gaming accessory brand HyperX has done a lot to establish itself as a credible mid-level range of peripherals that balance quality and price well. The HyperX Cloud III is a good example, as one of the best cheap headphones that come with surround sound. This headset's predecessor, the HyperX Cloud II, has proven especially popular on Amazon , with an average rating of 4.5 based on more than 70,000 reviews.
Available in both a wired and wireless variant, the HyperX Cloud II is available for a little under $50 if you don't mind being restricted by a cable. The wireless version will set you back significantly more at around $130 and comes with a dedicated dongle so you can sync it with various devices — although this does mean it won't work on certain consoles. Plugging in the headset via USB increases the audio quality and allows for surround sound output.
This headset also features both active and passive noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise in addition to in-line controls for managing the volume and audio settings. The whole device weighs less than 10 ounces, and this can be reduced slightly by removing the detachable microphone.
1. Razer Kraken Gaming Headset
Razer is a well-known brand in the world of gaming, even though it was only launched in 2005. It sells a wide variety of products, from powerful gaming computers to quietly impressive laptop bags like the V3 Chromatic Backpack. It is no surprise that it has several gaming headsets available, although you should prepare to pay a little more than you might for some other popular alternatives. The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, for example, will set you back $84.99 on Amazon but also has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on just under 50,000 reviews.
The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is available in black, blue, green, white, and pink, so there should be a color option that fits in with your own style and gaming setup. It offers 7.1 surround sound through 50-millimeter drivers that allow for positional audio — giving you an edge in games where you need to pinpoint the direction a sound is coming from — along with a retractable noise-isolating microphone. The headset features gel-infused cushions that are intended to be as comfortable as possible while also combating overheating when used for extended periods.
Methodology
These picks for the best headphones for gaming were chosen by examining the products available on Amazon from trusted and respectable brands. They were then filtered only to include headphones and headsets with a set amount of ratings to ensure accuracy and exclude possible fake reviews, with the final rankings based on the average user rating. This way, you can be sure that the gaming headphones included have had thousands of positive user reviews on Amazon.