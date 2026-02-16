Here's How Belkin's New ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter Works

Belkin says the adapter supports 1080p resolution at 60Hz with latency typically under 80 milliseconds, which still means smooth video playback even if it's not in 4k. (In fact, because the adapter supports HDCP 1.4, some 4k content requiring HDCP 2.2 might not even play). It has a wireless range of up to 131 feet in open environments, but you might experience a much shorter range in the office or other space where you're trying to connect through walls.

As far as compatibility is concerned, the ConnectAir adapter works with any USB-C device that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Some examples would be Windows laptops, macOS and ChromeOS devices, tablets like the iPad Pro or iPad Air, and smartphones with Samsung DeX. That said, the USB-C adapter isn't compatible with iPhones or other Lightning-based devices. However, it can work with docking stations, just so long as the USB-C port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode.

One single HDMI receiver can pair with up to eight transmitters, though only one device can stream at a time. You can also can switch between mirrored and extended display modes depending on their device's capabilities. The receiver could technically be powered through a USB port on a television if it provides at least 2.3 watts. Otherwise, you'll need a separate power adapter (not included).