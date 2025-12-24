iPad Pro Vs iPad Air: 3 Differences Most Users Don't Know About

With smartphones getting bigger and laptops slimming down over the years, the market for tablets hasn't been the easiest for manufacturers to traverse. Apple, however, is an exception to this trend. The iPad has dominated the space for so long that it's become the go-to tablet choice for many. The current lineup is easy to decipher, and with iPads being available at different price points, there's an option for just about everyone.

We crowned the entry-level model the best iPad you can buy in 2025, as long as you're looking for a tablet for general use that has great battery life and solid performance. Sitting near the top of the lineup are the iPad Air and iPad Pro models — starting at $599 and $999, respectively. That's quite the price difference, but it's fair considering the iPad Pro is targeted towards professionals and power users with specific requirements. The iPad Air offers a middle ground between the base and Pro iPad models.

A key difference between the iPad Air and the iPad Pro is performance. The Air is fitted with Apple's M3 chip, which debuted with the MacBooks released in late 2023. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, features the latest M5 chip that was unveiled in October 2025. Apart from obvious on-paper spec differences like this, there are a handful of other quieter distinctions between the two models — which you might want to take note of if you're eyeing either of these iPads.