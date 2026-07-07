5 Highly-Rated Tech Items At Costco That You Can Buy Only Online
Unless you're craving that hot dog or rotisserie chicken, it's not always necessary to visit your local Costco store to do your shopping. The warehouse giant offers even more items online than the store. It can feel like an endless sea of aisles when you're shopping, but Costco is constrained by the limits of its square footage just like any other brick and mortar store, so it has some great deals that are exclusively available online.
When we shop for a new car, most of us like to take it out for spin before committing. When you're buying a new piece of tech like a laptop or a smartwatch, you don't necessarily need that in-person test drive. Buying online often yields better prices, easier price comparisons, and a wider selection of items than may be found in-store. You can check specs and user reviews online and also look for official reviews from popular tech websites or magazines. While you can't physically inspect the item, the pros often outweigh the cons when it comes to shopping online.
If you're in the market for some new tech, or you're just technophile that enjoys browsing for a good deal, here are five highly rated tech items that are available now on Costco's website. The best part might be that you don't have to be a Costco member to take advantage of some these deals, though you will pay a 5% surcharge that members don't have to pay.
iPad Pro 13-inch
If you're looking for a versatile, portable tablet, it's hard to go wrong with the iPad Pro, though the price may be a bit salty for some shoppers. That being said, this Costco deal saves you hundreds over the MSRP for a 13-inch iPad Pro with one terabyte of storage, which is currently $2,099. Costco members pay $1,749.99, a savings of $349. If you're not a Costco member, expect to pay about $1,837, which still represents a savings of more than $250 over the iPad's MSRP. Taxes and shipping are not included in these prices, though shipping is only $4.99 for members and non-members.
This iPad model also offers 16GB of memory and Apple's M5 chip. The 13-inch screen is the largest iPad available and is the same size as many laptop screens. The iPad Pro has Apple Intelligence, a 12-megapixel camera, and a four-speaker audio system. This model is Wi-Fi only — no cellular connectivity. It comes with a USB-C cable and a 20-watt USB-C power adapter. The iPad Pro 13-inch supports both the Apple Pencil and Apple's Magic Keyboard, which are sold separately.
Color changing string lights
These vintage-style string lights by Embrighten can add fun to any space, both indoors and out. They have a cool, retro Edison-style design and are both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-compatible. They can be voice-controlled by Google Home and Amazon Alexa or on your smart device with a free, downloadable app. The lights have 56 colors and can be customized with different modes like twinkle or strobe, in addition to cool white, soft white and warm white settings. The bulbs are impact resistant and designed for long-term use.
One 24-foot strand costs $89.99, or buyers can opt for a 48-foot strand for $149.99. The shorter strand has 12 bulbs, while the longer strand has 24. They can be used outdoors in any season, and users can link up to 750 feet, or about 31 strands, for a truly impressive light display. These lights require only a standard, grounded three-prong wall outlet. They currently have a 4.7 star out of five rating on Costco's website, and many reviewers added them to home exterior spaces.
12-Zone smart sprinkler controller
If you've recently laid sod or planted grass seed, or you are just hoping to keep your yard healthy and vibrantly green this summer, you may want to check out this high-tech sprinkler controller. Interested buyers should note that this controller is meant to work in tandem with in-ground irrigation systems. You'll also need a strong Wi-Fi connection wherever you plan to install the controller, and a smartphone.
This Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is designed to control up to 12 separate zones and is available on Costco's website for $199.99. If you buy direct from the manufacturer, $199 only covers a smaller, eight-zone system. Once installed, buyers use the Rachio app to control the entire system. You can set it up to skip watering if rain is predicted, plus you can start, stop, or skip individual zones or set a custom schedule. This device is intended to help you better control your water usage and reduce your water bill. In addition to the smartphone app, the controller is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Buyers don't need any special tools to install the controller, which currently has 4.7 stars out of five on Costco's website.
SimpliSafe security system
When you leave for vacation, your first thought when you reach your destination might be all about relaxation, or you might be wondering if you locked all your doors and windows. If you'd like a more secure home, the highly rated SimpliSafe Security System, available online from Costco for $199.99, may be a good place to start. This 10-piece set includes a base station, keypad, four entry sensors, a motion sensor, a key fob, a panic button and one outdoor camera. We ranked SimpliSafe as one of the best home security brands.
The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Series 2 offers an ultra-wide field of view and is able to see 140 degrees. It also has 1080p HD resolution and color night vision. You can select either wireless or wired installation — a rechargeable battery and an outdoor power cable are included. The entry sensors are intended for doors and windows, and the motion sensor can detect motion within 35 feet and has a 90-degree field of view. Use the key fob to arm and disarm your system with one push of a button from up to 30 feet away.
Your purchase will include three months of professional monitoring with no long-term contract required. Additionally, the optional SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection plan alerts security agents if an alarm is triggered. This option is available only with select monitoring plans and requires your outdoor camera to be wired. Additional sensors and other equipment are available directly from SimpliSafe.
Smart ceiling fan
If you hate the look of old-school, faux-wood ceiling fans, this just may be the fan for you. The Atomi Smart Nouvo 3 52-inch indoor ceiling fan has a modern look with three blades and a flush-mount design. The integrated LED light offers warm to cool white light or a color-changing hue with an advertised 16 million colors, and the light is fully dimmable. Typically available in matte black, white or silver, this fan was only available in silver at time of writing and is currently $35 off for a final price of $149.99 plus tax.
The fan comes with a remote control, or it can be controlled with the Atomi Smart App on your phone. You can also connect the fan to your Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices. This smart fan can be programmed with a countdown timer or a weekly schedule. The six-speed motor offers a quiet operation, and the size is intended for spaces up to 400 square feet, including bedrooms, offices and living spaces. The manufacturer offers a five-year warranty, and the fan is compatible with wall switches. After install, don't forget to reverse the rotation of the blades depending on whether you're operating it in summer or winter.