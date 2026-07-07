5 Highly-Rated Tech Items At Costco That You Can Buy Only Online

Unless you're craving that hot dog or rotisserie chicken, it's not always necessary to visit your local Costco store to do your shopping. The warehouse giant offers even more items online than the store. It can feel like an endless sea of aisles when you're shopping, but Costco is constrained by the limits of its square footage just like any other brick and mortar store, so it has some great deals that are exclusively available online.

When we shop for a new car, most of us like to take it out for spin before committing. When you're buying a new piece of tech like a laptop or a smartwatch, you don't necessarily need that in-person test drive. Buying online often yields better prices, easier price comparisons, and a wider selection of items than may be found in-store. You can check specs and user reviews online and also look for official reviews from popular tech websites or magazines. While you can't physically inspect the item, the pros often outweigh the cons when it comes to shopping online.

If you're in the market for some new tech, or you're just technophile that enjoys browsing for a good deal, here are five highly rated tech items that are available now on Costco's website. The best part might be that you don't have to be a Costco member to take advantage of some these deals, though you will pay a 5% surcharge that members don't have to pay.