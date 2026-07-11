5 Essential Magnetic Accessories For Your Samsung Phone
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Apple introduced its MagSafe accessories in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series. Samsung was a bit late to enter the party, but it finally did with last year's Galaxy S25 series, and this year's Galaxy S26 series pushed things forward further. However, even now with Samsung's expanded magnetic accessories catalog, Galaxy phones still don't feature magnets inside their glass back like iPhones do. So, while magnetic accessory options are available, they are still fairly limited.
To use Samsung's accessories, you'll need to put a magnetic case on your Samsung Galaxy phone first. With that, you can put on a magnetic charger that snaps on the back of the phone and keeps it charged without a cable, or attach a wallet to keep your cards in place. These upgrades might not look all that exciting, but they can change the way you use your Galaxy phone every day. It is also worth knowing that not every Galaxy phone charges at the same speed with the magnetic gear, and Apple's MagSafe charger only works with Samsung phones using certain cases.
With all that said, you still can find a good variety of magnetic accessories for your Samsung Galaxy phone.
Samsung Official Silicone Magnet Phone Case
As we mentioned in the intro, every accessory on this list is useless without a magnetic case underneath it, which is why this one gets the first position in this list. Samsung's own Silicone Magnetic Case for the Galaxy S26 Ultra builds a certified magnetic ring directly on the back of the shell. And with that much precision, you can easily use Samsung's own chargers and third-party Qi2 gears without any issues.
The silicone finish offers a firm grip on your phone, which becomes important with the added bulk of a magnetic accessory. While you will find multiple third-party and even cheaper magnetic cases for your Galaxy phone, the reason for getting the official one comes down to the alignment. The magnetic rings glued on non-official cases often sit slightly off-center. This weakens the connection, and your magnetic accessories may no longer work.
A handful of different color options are avaialble: Gray, Violet, Black, White, Light Blue, and Red. On Amazon, the product is available at different prices for different colors. The cheapest one at time of writing is the White case, which is available for $53.82. This product isn't flashy, but it's important if you want to use magnetic accessories.
Samsung Magnet Wireless Battery Pack
Portable chargers, or power banks, have one annoying flaw: the cable. You either forget it, tangle it, or carry it awkwardly. Thanks to the arrival of magnetic accessories, you can slap a portable power bank on the back of your Samsung Galaxy phone's magnetic case. Samsung's official 5,000 mAh battery pack snaps on the back of the case and charges your phone immediately, no cord required. The power bank that we are talking about from Samsung can charge your Galaxy phone at 15W. You can unlock its super-fast charging (25W) capabilities by using the USB-C port.
Samsung designed this battery pack with real-world usage in mind. It comes with a kickstand built in, meaning you can charge your phone while you watch your favorite content with ease.You can even charge two devices with it, one magnetically and one using the wire. Speaking of the design of the Samsung Magnet Wireless Battery Pack, the company has intelligently shaped it so that it doesn't block the cameras on the back.
The early reviews are a mixed bag, though, so it is worth going in with realistic expectations. SlashGear's rundown of the product notes that while plenty of users like the design and convenience, some complain about the slower-than-expected charging and the unit getting warmer when put in prolonged use. It is available for a price of $55.99 on Amazon, and comes in only a white color option.
ESR OmniLock Qi2.2 Car Mount
While new cars can feature some truly futuristic dashboards, many older models require mounting your phone before you use it as your digital companion. With most cheap car mounts, you have to provide a wired connection through the cigarette lighter to keep it charged while you use navigation. The ESR OmniLock Qi2.2 Car Mount is one magnetic accessory for your Galaxy phone that brings a feature most cars skip entirely.
On top of the fact that it offers magnetic wireless charging, it features active cooling, branded CryoBoost, which keeps your phone cool and prevents it from throttling when it is baking under direct sunlight. This is not the first time ESR has introduced this cooling technology. We've seen this in their other accessories. Independent testing by 9To5Mac found that OmniLock's reinforced aluminum hook keeps the phone stable on the road. Its 360-degree arm makes it easier to adjust the viewing angle without the mount sliding out of position.
It also comes with 25W fast charging (though Samsung phones only support up to 20W), and your phone will quickly top up while you navigate through your destination. It is available on Amazon for $51.29 and is compatible with Galaxy S26 and S25 series phones.
Spigen MagSafe Phone Grip
Not every magnetic accessory needs to charge your phone to be useful, and Spigen's MagSafe Phone Grip is the ultimate proof of that. An accessory needs to be functional and also add some value to day-to-day life, and this has a double-sided magnetic disc that snaps on for secure holding. You can use it for filming, texting one-handed, or propping your phone to watch something, and easily pop it off cleanly when you don't need it.
Additionally, the Spigen MagSafe Phone Grip also comes with a bottle opener, which is quite handy when you are out camping and want to pop open a bottle of beer. The kickstand can also hold up the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, so you can enjoy your content conveniently in either orientation. Spigen also built this product to work across Android and iOS devices instead of locking it to a single ecosystem, which is smart.
Since Samsung phones don't come with magnets built in, you can pair them up with a MagSafe ring adapter built for Android and get the same functionality without buying a new case first. The Spigen MagSafe Phone Grip is priced at $29.99 on Amazon and is available in black.
Spigen MagSafe Wallet
Case-wallet combos have never really worked, as they add bulk and make your phone awkward to pocket. Additionally, swapping cases means buying a whole new wallet attachment, too. Thankfully, if you use a magnetic wallet, you can get yourself the Spigen MagSafe Wallet. It is a magnetic card holder that stays independent of your case, and you can use other magnetic accessories with it. You can even switch it between devices without needing any tools or adhesive.
SlashGear's own roundup of back-of-phone accessories makes the case that magnetic wallets are one of the best ways to skip carrying a bag entirely. And Spigen's take on that idea backs that up. Spigen's version holds the three cards comfortably, and the outer shell is made of PU leather that will hold up well against daily wear. It also has Spigen's MagFit+ system built in, which uses a stronger internal magnet array than you will find on most budget wallets.
The biggest selling point is how wide the device compatibility is. You can use it with a Galaxy S24 through the latest Galaxy S26 series phones, in addition to compatible Pixel and iPhone models. It is available for $26.99 on Amazon, and you can choose between PU leather, fabric, PU Blueberry Navy, and PU Orange Beige colors.