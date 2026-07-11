5 Essential Magnetic Accessories For Your Samsung Phone

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Apple introduced its MagSafe accessories in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series. Samsung was a bit late to enter the party, but it finally did with last year's Galaxy S25 series, and this year's Galaxy S26 series pushed things forward further. However, even now with Samsung's expanded magnetic accessories catalog, Galaxy phones still don't feature magnets inside their glass back like iPhones do. So, while magnetic accessory options are available, they are still fairly limited.

To use Samsung's accessories, you'll need to put a magnetic case on your Samsung Galaxy phone first. With that, you can put on a magnetic charger that snaps on the back of the phone and keeps it charged without a cable, or attach a wallet to keep your cards in place. These upgrades might not look all that exciting, but they can change the way you use your Galaxy phone every day. It is also worth knowing that not every Galaxy phone charges at the same speed with the magnetic gear, and Apple's MagSafe charger only works with Samsung phones using certain cases.

With all that said, you still can find a good variety of magnetic accessories for your Samsung Galaxy phone.