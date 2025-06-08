What Is A MagSafe Ring For Android & Why Is The Third-Party Adapter Useful?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flagship Android phones can go head-to-head with iPhones in nearly every aspect, be it design, functionality, or performance. Still, if there's one iPhone feature that makes Android users a little envious, it's MagSafe. Apple introduced MagSafe on its iPhone back in 2020. In simple terms, MagSafe is a ring of magnets around the internal charging coil on the back of the iPhone. This lets the iPhone easily snap into place on MagSafe wireless chargers and various other magnetic accessories. If you have an Android phone, though, you don't have to miss out. You can get a similar experience on your Android phone with a simple and affordable MagSafe ring.

A MagSafe ring for Android does exactly what you'd expect. It's a slim ring with adhesive on one side, so you can stick it to the back of your Android phone or its case. The other side has magnets that let it snap onto MagSafe-compatible accessories. You can get these rings on Amazon for as little as $3.99.

Installing the ring is easy, but you'll need to align it carefully with your phone's wireless charging coil. Also, make sure you clean the surface before attaching the ring. Some brands, like Spigen, include an alignment tray to make the installation a bit easier. These versions are slightly more expensive, though, usually around $18.99.