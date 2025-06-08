What Is A MagSafe Ring For Android & Why Is The Third-Party Adapter Useful?
Flagship Android phones can go head-to-head with iPhones in nearly every aspect, be it design, functionality, or performance. Still, if there's one iPhone feature that makes Android users a little envious, it's MagSafe. Apple introduced MagSafe on its iPhone back in 2020. In simple terms, MagSafe is a ring of magnets around the internal charging coil on the back of the iPhone. This lets the iPhone easily snap into place on MagSafe wireless chargers and various other magnetic accessories. If you have an Android phone, though, you don't have to miss out. You can get a similar experience on your Android phone with a simple and affordable MagSafe ring.
A MagSafe ring for Android does exactly what you'd expect. It's a slim ring with adhesive on one side, so you can stick it to the back of your Android phone or its case. The other side has magnets that let it snap onto MagSafe-compatible accessories. You can get these rings on Amazon for as little as $3.99.
Installing the ring is easy, but you'll need to align it carefully with your phone's wireless charging coil. Also, make sure you clean the surface before attaching the ring. Some brands, like Spigen, include an alignment tray to make the installation a bit easier. These versions are slightly more expensive, though, usually around $18.99.
Why should you use a MagSafe ring with your Android phone?
Apple's MagSafe is essentially a smart solution for one of the biggest issues with wireless charging — proper alignment. The main difference is that iPhones come with built-in magnets, while Android phones don't. MagSafe charging can work with an Android phone because it relies on the same Qi wireless charging technology. As long as your phone supports that, you can simply attach a magnetic ring to make it compatible with MagSafe chargers.
Adding a magnetic ring to your Android phone opens the door to nearly all the cool MagSafe gear made for the iPhone. For instance, if you already have a MagSafe stand, you can use it to charge your Android phone. You can also snap on a MagSafe power bank to charge while you're out and about. If you've ever struggled with alignment issues during wireless charging, the magnetic ring can fix that. And it's not just about charging; you can use just about all the MagSafe accessories made for the iPhone, be it a wallet, a car mount, or even pop sockets.
Is a MagSafe ring for Android worth it?
Using a MagSafe ring with your Android phone is completely safe. Don't worry; those magnets won't harm your battery or interfere with any internal components. So, if you're into MagSafe accessories, adding a magnetic ring to your Android phone is definitely worth considering. That said, some Samsung Galaxy users have reported issues with the S Pen not working properly when using a MagSafe ring or compatible cases.
Keep in mind that once the ring is attached, you won't be able to remove it and reuse it with another phone or case. If you try to take it off, you'll probably end up bending the ring. If you're worried about getting the alignment right, it's best to use a phone case that already includes a magnetic ring.
The MagSafe ring should work with most Android phones, as long as the camera bump doesn't get in the way. But keep in mind that the magnetic ring's adhesive can wear out over time, so you may have to replace the ring occasionally.