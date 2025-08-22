Does Apple's MagSafe Charger Work With Samsung Phones?

When Apple introduced the MagSafe charging system on the iPhone 12 series, it was a conveniently novel twist on the wireless charging tech. Thanks to the addition of magnets, users were no longer worried about their phone slipping off a wireless charging pad. Nearly half a decade later, the tech has yet to become mainstream in the Android ecosystem, even though it is technically ready to support phones from brands such as Samsung.

But can a Samsung phone be charged with an Apple MagSafe charger? The answer is yes, but not directly. Magsafe is essentially a Qi wireless charging system, but with a two-way magnetic lock pathway that Apple designed. For MagSafe to work as intended, a magnetic ring is placed underneath the surface of the charging pad and within the rear glass of the phone. When the two magnets come close to each other, they lock in place, and wireless charging begins uninterrupted.

In Apple's case, all mainline iPhones launched after the iPhone 12 series come with a magnetic ring fitted around the wireless charging coil underneath their glass shell. Samsung phones, even the latest Galaxy S25 series devices, don't come with a magnetic ring fitted underneath the rear panel. But if you can spend about $30-$50 on a special case, they will play just fine with MagSafe chargers.