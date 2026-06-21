12 Retro-Inspired Gadgets On Amazon That Scream 1990s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before the turn of the 21st century, there were countless products with unique designs. You definitely remember the cars if you grew up in the '90s, but the smaller gadgets of that time were also pretty memorable. It's a far cry from the modern era, where smartphones all share similar looks and every new TV has a "flat" screen. The people who still yearn for the old days are sure to appreciate a few modern-day products that pay homage to the '90s.

Modern gadgets with retro-inspired designs come in a wide variety of packages. Some combine old looks with current-day functionality, while others are no different from the products you'd find 30 years ago. A few of the items on this list go a bit further by breathing new life into things that really are from the '90s, like old cassettes and VHS tapes. But they were all released — or at least manufactured — in the past few years, fitting the definition of "retro-inspired" without actually being decades old.