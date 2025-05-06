Why Is Tamagotchi Popular Again, And Which Are Most Valuable Now?

While time and technology are always marching forward, every now and then we yearn to relive the past, or at least own devices intentionally designed to mimic it. We've done it with modern cars that look like retro classics, and we've done it with gadgets that look like retro devices. One of the more intriguing examples of the latter is the Tamagotchi.

For those who missed out, Tamagotchi were and are small devices with LCD screens that fit in your pocket. Bandai's core design principle revolved around the simple and addictive premise of caring for virtual, pixelated critters — the titular Tamagotchis. Depending on what players did, their Tamagotchi could "evolve" into one of several forms. These toys provided almost all the fun of owning and caring for a pet without the messy hassle of training or cleaning up after it. And Tamagotchi toys came in a variety of cute, pastel colors.

While the Tamagotchi was prodigiously popular when it originally released, the fad eventually died off. Bandai brought the line back in the late 2000s, but it didn't catch on. However, the latest generation has proven a resounding success, so much so that in 2024, Bandai opened the world's first store dedicated to Tamagotchi products...in London. But just what is fueling this fervor, and which Tamagotchi are people most interested in these days?

