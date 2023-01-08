How To Find Japanese Market Games On Your Nintendo Switch

A significant downside to video gaming is that not all games come out in all countries or regions. If they do, there may be a substantial delay between launch dates. So what's a U.S.-based Switch user to do if they want to play something that only came out in Japan or isn't due out on this side of the Pacific for several more weeks (or months, or even years)?

Fortunately, there is a way to trick your Switch into thinking you're currently in Japan, get access to exclusive goodies tucked away in the Japanese eShop, and give yourself something to do while you wait for some upcoming Switch exclusives. With only a few minutes worth of setup, you'll be able to browse through Japan's library of digital Switch games as much as you want. However, buying something from it requires more consideration — and possibly additional setup.

This is because any purchases will effectively be taking place in Japan, which means your associated bank or credit card will need to work internationally. If it does, you may incur extra transaction fees every time you buy something. If you can, check with your bank or credit card company before attempting to pay for anything, or try purchasing something inexpensive so that any potential fees (if the transaction goes through) won't hit you too hard.