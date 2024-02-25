How Hatsune Miku Is Different From AI Voices

If you've been around the internet for long enough, you may be at least passingly familiar with the virtual idol, Hatsune Miku. Since the character's introduction in 2007, she's become an enduring staple of online pop culture, particularly in the anime and independent music scenes. Miku's voice has been featured in thousands of songs across streaming platforms like YouTube and Nicovideo, and though she herself is just a holographic character, she regularly sells out live venues with her singing and dancing, accompanied by live bands.

Hatsune Miku is even slated to perform at Coachella 2024, an appearance that was originally supposed to occur in 2020 before being stymied by COVID-19. Despite the character's long-standing popularity, though, some concerns have been raised about the authenticity of her voice.

Controversies have cropped up in recent years around the usage of AI voice duplication systems to copy and infringe on the voices of singers and characters, and the synthesized nature of the character has drawn some comparisons. Putting aside the fact that Miku was on the scene well before this became an issue, the systems that power her voice are actually quite different from those used in AI voice duplication.