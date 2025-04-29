11 Modern Cars That Look Like Retro Classics

The earliest days of the automobile were an exercise in utility. As engineers, tinkerers, and inventors developed horseless carriages, aesthetic design took a back seat to getting the darn thing to work. Form has always followed function, and if you don't believe us, just have a look at the first car ever invented.

First, automakers competed based primarily on performance and capability. Ford mass-produced affordable, everyman cars. The story may be apocryphal, but Henry Ford has famously been alleged to have offered a car in "any color, as long as it's black." However, the days of utilitarian design fell by the wayside as competition in the auto industry grew red hot.

Soon, cars began arriving in a rainbow hue of optional colors and distinctive designs. Passionate enthusiasts poured heart and soul into modifying vehicles to reflect personal choice. Designers in the industry saw the changes. Autobuilding became a combination of art, design, and engineering. Trends came and went as the decades passed. Some cars became timeless works of art, while others faded into anachronistic obscurity. Nearly a century and a half has passed since Karl Benz introduced the Motorwagen in 1886, and today designers have 14 decades of retro and vintage inspiration to draw upon.

The 21st century, in particular, has taken the classic lines of retro vehicles and applied them to the latest and greatest technology. In honor of some of the timeless works of art that emerged from production plants around the world, we now take a look at some modern cars that look like retro classics.