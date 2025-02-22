9 Fun Thunderbird Facts Every Ford Enthusiast Should Know

Whenever Ford sports cars enter the conversation, people hearken back to the same few names. From the everyman Ford Mustang that seems to do everything well to the supercar-eating GT40 mounting podiums at Le Mans, Ford has a long and proud lineage of performance.Yet, one Ford has slipped under the radar and down the stream of time.

Once the premier sports car in the Ford line, the Thunderbird left production for good in 2005 after a career spanning 50 years. For Americans of a certain age, the Thunderbird brings back memories of poodle skirts and canoodling over milkshakes at the local corner shop, but that's not its only legacy.

Over 11 model generations, the T-Bird served as everything from a sporty convertible to a race car to a sensible commuter before going out with a flash as a retro reimagining. Gone but not forgotten, there's no argument that the legacy of the mighty Thunderbird remains secure.

Whatever your favorite iteration, join us as we outline the facts and figures of one of the most iconic nameplates to ever emerge from a Detroit assembly plant.

