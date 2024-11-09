6 Of The Most Iconic Appearances Of The Ford Thunderbird In Movies

It's hard to think of many movie cars that go beyond simply functioning as lavish eye candy and achieve some level of emotional resonance. The 1966 Ford Thunderbird featured in the 1991 "Thelma and Louise" may not do this in a traditional sense, but as the film goes on, it becomes apparent that this mean machine manages to carry some of the story's thematic relevance.

The Oscar-winning crime drama sees the titular best friends on the run from the authorities following Louise's (Susan Sarandon) murder of a man who was attempting to assault Thelma (Geena Davis). The two make a plan to make a daring escape to Mexico in Louise's 1966 Thunderbird. As they come across an array of shifty characters and evade the hands of the law, their hunger for freedom grows more intense, leading to ever more desperate feats of defiance to avoid a miserable life behind bars. This culminates in the movie's iconic final moments where (spoiler alert), among being cornered by the police, they launch their car over the edge of the Grand Canyon.

The final freeze-frame showing the Thunderbird shooting over the cliffside is an image that's hard to forget, giving the car itself greater meaning as the literal vessel that harbors the spirit of our heroes' liberation. In reality, the production stands as a testament to the power and durability of the Thunderbird. Only five Thunderbirds were used, a far lesser number than most films of this type, with none of them receiving any modifications. The famous final scene only required two takes, with the final take being completed in under an hour.

